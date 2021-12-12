Third Division Football: Mawtawar reach final

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: An eight minute goal by Ronaldo Rangslang saw Mawtawar SC beat Laitlyngkot SC and book their place in the final of the Third Division football league here, on Saturday. Thanks to Ronaldo’s early eight minute goal, Mawtawar were able to hold on to their slender lead and advance to the final. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Nongrah SC and Sohryngkham SC scheduled to be played on December 13 at 2pm. The match will be played at the JN Sports Complex, Polo Grounds.