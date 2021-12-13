GH groups picket NEHU over unresolved issues

TURA, Dec 13: Garo organizations under the banner of the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) on Monday began their indefinite picketing of the NEHU, Tura Campus over the failure of authorities to resolve various pending demands.

Leaders of various local groups coming together under the umbrella organization sat in protest in front of the NEHU, Tura Campus at Chasingre against the failure of the university authorities to resolve the pending issues which were raised earlier.

Speaking during the agitation, a leader of the AGHJAC Balkarin Ch Marak said that demands for the improvement of the university were made a long time back and several memorandums and letters were submitted to the Vice Chancellor. Some of these demands include the appointment of a local (Garo) Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC), more admission be given to indigenous Garo students, regularization of contractual basis staff, construction of additional buildings and a hostel for the campus, introduction of new subjects etc to benefit the local students.

Another leader said that it was compelled to agitate as the Vice Chancellor failed to keep his promise which was made during their meeting.

“During our meeting earlier, the Vice Chancellor had assured us that he would meet us again and listen to our demands. But that has not happened till date. If NEHU is not improved, Garo Hills students will lag behind and that is why we are making the strong demand,” GSU CEC (Interim) President, Zikku Balgra N Marak said.

Warning that it would in no way stop the demands and continue the indefinite protest, the committee urged the authorities to immediately look into the matter and resolve the pending issues within the university.