SWGH to conduct Covid vaccination on election mode on Dec 15-16

AMPATI Dec 13 : With an aim to boost vaccination against Covid-19 and prevent a third wave from striking, authorities in South West Garo Hills district have decided to conduct a special drive on the lines of an election mode in the district at several selected polling stations and villages on December 15 and 16, 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the district has recorded deaths from Covid-19 during the height of the second wave of the disease, early part of this year.

In this connection the District Administration has appealed to all eligible beneficiaries who are not yet vaccinated or those who are due for their 2nd dose vaccination to report to their nearest polling stations on the aforementioned dates and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Appeal has also been made to the general public to extend their support to the vaccination teams in their respective areas for smooth conduct of the vaccination campaign.

Although vaccination numbers in the district have been high, yet, there remains clusters where vaccine hesitancy has been identified which is mainly because of rumors and false narrative spread by vested interest groups.