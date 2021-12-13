Traders’ body opposed to extension of Tura Expo

TURA, Dec 13: The Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce (MCC) from Tura while raising opposition to the ongoing Trade Fair at the Tura Police Parade Ground has urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner not to extend it beyond December 15 with a warning that the business community would have to close down their shops if the request is unheeded.

In its appeal to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, the MCC said that the trade fair was supposed to have ended some time ago but was extended for some reason and continues till today.

“The festive season is the only time when the local businessmen can earn money after a long pandemic lockdown. If it is allowed to continue, the local traders will suffer,” MCC President Wilver Greham Danggo said.

The decision to oppose the trade fair was taken following an emergent meeting held on Sunday. The members in their meeting also decided not to allow this type of Expo in future, during the festive season from September to December. It was also decided that future organizers of such events in and around Tura would have to get the ‘No Objection’ from the MCC.