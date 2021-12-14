Amid COVID cases, Gauhati University shuts hostels, suspends classes

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: Gauhati University authorities have decided to shut hostels and suspended classes at the institution for five days from Wednesday as a precautionary measure after several students of the university were detected to be COVID-19 positive during regular screening in accordance with the guidelines of the state health department.

Reportedly, all the COVID cases have been detected from the hostels on the university campus.

Sources said at least 10 of the infected students are boarders of AT-10 hostel and that the area has been declared as a containment zone for seven days.

According to the prevailing SOPs, areas with more than 10 cases will be notified as containment zones.

In case test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in a week, the jurisdictional district magistrate, according to the guidelines, will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the infected students have been admitted to hospital for treatment. However, no Omicron case has yet been confirmed.

“In view of the COVID-19 cases, we are taking all precautionary measures, including sanitisation of the hostel premises. The remaining hostel dwellers will also undergo RT-PCR tests in accordance with the guidelines,” an official from the district administration said.

According to an official notification, university authorities have, in view of the detection of COVID-19 cases amongst some of the university hostel dwellers,, also cancelled the cultural function scheduled on Tuesday.

“Further, as a precautionary measure, all university hostels shall remain closed from December 15 to 19, 2021. Moreover, all classes shall remain suspended from December 15 to 19, 2021. Entry of outsiders shall remain prohibited during the period. The offices shall run with minimum functioning,” the registrar of the university stated in the notification.

Meanwhile, according to reports, six COVID-19 positive cases were reported from B. Borooah College during routine screening on Tuesday, even as an official notification is awaited.