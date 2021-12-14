Student body wants SBI exam center set up in Tura

TURA, Dec 14: The GSU CEC led by Tengsak G Momin on Tuesday sought the setting up of an examination center for SBI Exams for the post of Probationary Officer and Clerical staff at Tura pointing out that the facility would be of utmost benefit to the youths of the region.

In its letter to the Assistant General Manager of SBI, Tura, the union reminded that aspiring and eligible candidates from the region have been facing grave challenges while applying for SBI posts as they have to travel outside to write the respective examinations.

With regard to the financial front, the union pointed out that candidates from the region faced extra hardships than their counterparts from other places as they have to shell out additional expenses for fooding, lodging and traveling. The union added that in the region also leads to more expenditure to the candidates.

According to the union, there have been incidents of many students missing out on important examinations in the past, due to terrible road conditions and breakdown of timber bridges. The union recalled several incidents of vehicle mishaps in Garo Hills including the Nongchram night bus accident in which 16 people were injured and 6 others lost their lives.

Reiterating that traveling outside for appearing in such examinations was a burden on the aspiring youths of the region, the union urged the official to look into the setting up of the center in Tura at the earliest.