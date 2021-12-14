WGH village seek power connection under rural electrification

TURA, Dec 14: The Nokma Gaonbura Association of Tikrikilla Region, a body of village headmen, on behalf of the residents of a remote village in West Garo Hills, has urged the MeECL to provide power supply connections to several BPL households in the village.

In their representation to the Assistant Executive Engineer of MePDCL (Distribution) of Phulbari Sub Division, the association along with the residents informed that over 50 BPL households from Debragre village were left out of the Rural Electrification programme initiated by the government while the surrounding villages have already been covered.

According to the association, many nearby villages were provided rural electrification under the various rural electrification plan like the Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY), Deen Dayal Upadhya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Pradhan Mantri Sahyog Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (PMSBHGY) but Debragre village was left out for some reason at the time.

Revealing that officials of MeECL had earlier made it known that Debragre village was eligible to be covered under the same flagship programme, the association on behalf of the villagers urged the concerned authority to look into the matter and provide power connections to the households at the earliest.