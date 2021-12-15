Union opposes health officials’ transfer

TURA, Dec 15: The All Meghalaya Minorities Students’ Union (AMMSU) on Wednesday sought the revocation of the transfer order issued to the Medical and Health Officer of Bhaitbari CHC requesting that he be allowed to continue in his current posting.

In its letter to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, the union informed that transfer order was recently issued to medical officer of Bhaitbari, Dr Mukta Miah to be posted instead at Mahendraganj CHC.

Stating that the official’s transfer would gravely affect the health services in the area, the union urged that the transfer order be withdrawn and the official allowed to continue in his old posting.

“We along with the people have no complaints against Dr Miah. He is sincere, honest and punctual and providing service to the people to the best of his capacity. Therefore, we urged that the transfer order issued to him be revoked at the earliest,” the union said.