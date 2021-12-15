IRF-Aaranyak  provides utility vehicle to Orang National Park

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: As part of its sustained efforts to extend support and complement the efforts of government agencies to conserve the region’s wildlife resources and habitats, biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) today provided a utility vehicle to Orang National Park in Darrang district of Assam.

The NGO today provided a 4WD Bolero Camper vehicle was provided to Mangaldoi Wildlife Division today for the purpose of utilisation in Orang National Park under the sponsorship of International Rhino Foundation (IRF).

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Mangaldoi Wildlife Division, Pradipta Barua formally took over the vehicle from Dr Bibhab Talukdar, CEO and the General Secretary of Aaranyak.

The tiny Orang National Park (78.81 sq. km.) is known as a mini-Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in view of its rich biodiversity and grassland ecology. The park boasts of a treasure trove of Royal Bengal Tigers besides being an abode of one-horned Indian rhinoceros.

The national park with a rich prey base is a challenge from conservation point of view as constant strict vigil is required all the time as it is located in the proximity of densely populated human settlements.

In order to strengthen the anti-poaching apparatus in Orang National Park (ONP), Aaranyak has also stationed one unit of its K9 dog squad with an efficient handler in the national park for use by the wildlife personnel in the hour of need.