Northeast observes 50th anniversary of ‘Vijay Diwas’

AGARTALA/GUWAHATI, Dec 16 : ‘Vijay Diwas’, which marks Indian military’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the creation of sovereign Bangladesh, was observed across the Northeastern states on Thursday.

Wreath laying ceremonies were organised at the War Memorials in Agartala, Guwahati and other places.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions in Guwahati and Agartala also organised discussions, cultural programmes and a get-together on the occasion.

The day-long celebrations are taking place in both the mission complexes.

Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Mohammad Jobayed Hosen said besides cultural programmes by the Indian and Bangladeshi artists, seminars and discussions are being held to commemorate the historic Liberation War and the incredible victory.

In Tripura, Agriculture and Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy paid tributes to the valiant personnel of the Armed Forces at the war memorial at Albert Ekka Park in Lichu Bagan on the outskirts of Agartala city.

In Mizoram, state Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati paid the floral tributes at the War Memorial in Treasury Square in Aizawl. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Home Minister Lalchamliana also paid their tributes on the occasion.

In Manipur, Chief Minister N.Biren Singh and his council of Ministers visited the First Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal to pay tributes.

The day was also celebrated in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast India.

