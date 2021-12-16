Chidambaram urges anti-BJP parties in NE to come together

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, P.A Chidambaram appealed to anti-BJP parties in the Northeast to come under one umbrella and remain steadfast to their political ideologies.

Responding to mediapersons here on the sidelines of the state-level training camp for party members organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) being at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Thursday, Chidambaram said, “All I can reiterate and emphasise is that if you wish to defeat the BJP in an election, either in a state election or national election, all anti-BJP parties in the Northeast must come together.”

He however pointed out that if Opposition parties are not willing to join the non-BJP front, then people will question the seriousness of the parties that are opposing the BJP in the Northeast.

“So if the Northeast has to progress faster, their political parties must hold steadfast to certain ideologies …whether you win or lose elections, you must remain with your political ideologies,” the former four-time Union finance minister said.

To a query on why none of the states in the Northeast are currently under Congress rule, Chidambaram said, “There was a time when none of the states were under any other party except the Congress. The problem in the Northeast is that there are no lasting ideological commitments….Regional parties tend to change their positions very frequently, which is unfortunate.”

“Today look at the number of ministers in the Northeast who were Congressmen…I wouldn’t be surprised if the Congress comes back to power in Delhi, they might again switch to the Congress,” he quipped.

“The failure of the party in the Northeast is because there have been leaders who were not willing to stay on the path of ideological commitments. I can name a number of people who have been Congressmen for a number of years but have switched their ideologies,” Chidambaram said.