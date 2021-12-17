Conrad defends step to rein in teachers

SHILLONG, Dec 16: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said people involved in education should not divert their attention to other fields such as politics.

His advice follows the criticism of a government notification barring all categories of teachers from participation in active politics.

Sangma said the government will examine the notification but there is currently “no move to withdraw or change”.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) had earlier asked the National People’s Party-led government to immediately withdraw the notification that bars teachers, lecturers and professors from holding the office of any political organisation or local bodies.

“We feel education is important and people who are involved in education should give full time to it instead of diverting their attention to politics. But it does not mean they cannot have a political stand,” the Chief Minister said.

He said anyone disapproving of the notification was free to challenge it legally.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had a few days ago defended the government move and said anyone intending to join politics should first retire from or quit his or her job.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui countered the VPP’s allegations that the government was trying to keep intellectuals away from politics and depriving the state of potentially good leaders and policymakers through the notification. “We think about the good of the schools, colleges and all other educational institutions. They should be segregated from politics,” he said.

Rymbui said the educational policy adopted by the Meghalaya government clearly says that after the March 5 Cabinet meeting, the government teachers would be barred from taking part in political activities.

“No teacher has been barred from contesting elections. But such teachers must choose either teaching or politics,” he said, pointing out that full-time politics will not leave teachers with any time for teaching.

He cited his own case to drive home the point. “I served as a government officer but quit in 2007 before joining politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chief, Titosstarwell Chyne on Thursday said that the notification does not bar teachers, lecturers and professors from holding the post of Rangbah Shnong or headmen.

Chyne was reacting to the mention of the word local bodies in the government notification.

“The Education Minister has assured that he will issue a fresh notification so that there will be no confusion on the word local bodies which means district councils and municipal ward commissioners and not the Dorbar Shnong,” Chyne said after meeting Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday.

Asked for his opinion on the notification, he said that if it is necessary for teachers to be involved in politics then government employees should also be permitted to do so.