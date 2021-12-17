Govt notice to Flybig

SHILLONG, Dec 16: The state government has issued a show cause notice to Flybig for suspending its flight on the Shillong-Delhi route that was inaugurated with much fanfare last year.

Informing this on Thursday, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said, “We have already issued a show cause notice to Flybig. We will decide on how to move forward after getting their reply.”

Sangma also stated that Flybig was facing a challenge to procure an aircraft on wet lease but facing pressure from the state government Flybig tied up with SpiceJet to get a Q 400 aircraft and started their service.

The CM also said that SpiceJet is not extending the contract with Flybig and hence the latter is unable to continue its flight service.

On its part, Flybig has taken up the matter of wet lease of an aircraft with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Under the wet lease an arrangement is made to cover the hire of an aircraft including the provision of a flight crew and sometimes fuel.