3,572 people get vaccinated in two-day camp

SHILLONG/JOWAI, Dec 16: A total of 3,572 eligible beneficiaries from the constituencies of Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang were inoculated against COVID-19 during the two-day vaccination drives on election mode, which concluded on Wednesday.

According to a statement, out of the total vaccination turnout, 1,715 beneficiaries were from Mawryngkneng while 1,857 were from Mawphlang.

Coinciding with the vaccination drives were Aadhaar enrolment and e-Shram registration. While a total of 3,022 people enrolled for Aadhaar, as many as 2,273 people registered for e-Shram.

Meanwhile, it was also informed that more such camps will be carried out across all blocks in the district.

West Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills DC, Garod LSN Dykes, has informed that COVID vaccination campaign in all localities in Jowai will be conducted on December 20 and 21.