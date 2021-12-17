Kamrup DC assures probe into ‘stranded’ coal trucks at Boko

GUWAHATI: Several trucks, reportedly “overloaded with coal”, have made their way to Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district and are stranded in at least three locations in the area on Friday.

The Kamrup district administration however has assured to conduct an investigation into the matter.

According to local sources, “several coal-laden overloaded” trucks were seen parked in areas such as Mouman, Haldhipara and Sijubari under Boko police station. The truck drivers allegedly were without proper documents.

Boko police however did not respond to calls made by this correspondent.

When asked about the matter, Kamrup deputy commissioner, Kailash Kartik N, said that the matter would be investigated and necessary action, in accordance with law, would be taken.

“I have received information. We will try to find out how and from where these trucks have come from and who might be engaged. Accordingly, we will take necessary action,” he told mediapersons.