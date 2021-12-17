Misogynist govt ignores Indira’s contribution: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 16 : The Congress on Thursday tore into the government for skipping Indira Gandhi’s name during Vijay Diwas celebrations and termed it as “misogynist BJP Government” as it did not want to give credit to the woman who is widely credited for carving out a new nation called Bangladesh from Pakistan.

The sharpest attack came from grand daughter of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said, “Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh.”

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

She further said, “Narendra Modiji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you start giving women their due.”

The Congress has turned the entire episode of government not giving due credit as anti-women. The party had a year long celebrations which ended on Wednesday and on Thursday Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun felicitated the war veterans and said, “it was Indira Gandhi who ended the war with Pakistan in 13 days and liberated Bangladesh while America could not defeat Afghanistan in 20 years. But in Delhi she who took 32 bullets for the nation has been forgotten from the celebrations.”

“Remembering the martyrs and veterans of the 1971 war. India won the war to save the idea of democracy under the able leadership of Former PM Indira Gandhi ji, Jai Hind,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has objected that in the government programs, Indira Gandhi has been left out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet did not mention her name. The PM tweeted: “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”

Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said, “It was this extraordinary convergence of a well-planned and perfectly-executed political, diplomatic and military strategy that gave 1971 a distinctive place in the history of the sub-continent. It was a history that reshaped geography as well.”

She said Indira Gandhi remains a source of inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and for resilience. But it will not be an exaggeration to say that 1971 was, in many ways, Indira Gandhi’s finest year – starting with the massive mandate she received in March.

The Congress sources say it knew that the government will ignore Indira Gandhi so the rally in Dehradun was planned to tell the nation that it was Indira Gandhi who split Pakistan. The party in a bitter turf war on nationalism with BJP wants to be ahead to prove its credentials.(IANS)