SuperKings, Innings start with wins

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 17: The 9th edition of the much awaited Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis Ball Day & Night Cricket Tournament oragnised by the Rilbong Sports and Cultural Club kicked off in the city on Friday.

In the tournament opener, Metallica Junior took on Rilbong Super Kings. Metallica Junior won the toss and decided to bat first.

They scored 23 runs in their allotted 6 overs. In reply, the Super Kings chased the target in 3.4 overs, winning the contest by 5 wickets.

Amit Kumar Gaur of Super Kings was adjudged the Player of the Match.

In the second match, Blaze SC faced Innings SC. Blaze won the toss and put Innings to bat.

Innings put up a massive 84 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Blaze folded for 18 runs in 3.5 overs, losing by 66-run margin.

Kiran Biswa of Innings SC was named the Player of the Match.