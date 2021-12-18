India lose to B’desh

Dhaka, Dec 17: India lost by a solitary goal to hosts Bangladesh for their first defeat in the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship here on Friday.

India had earlier registered comfortable victories over Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Shamsunnahar’s seventh minute strike from the penalty spot made the difference between the two sides.

The match began with both teams going hard from the first whistle as Bangladesh looked to make the most of their physical prowess and pressed the Indian defenders high up the pitch.

The first opportunity of the game went to Bangladesh, who were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute which was converted by Shamsunnahar.

At the end of the first 45 minutes, the score-line read 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

India started with more purpose and controlled most of the possession after the cross over. However, the Indian women could not breach the Bangladesh goal.

India next play Nepal in their last match on Sunday and a victory in that game will assure them a place in the final. (PTI)