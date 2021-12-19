Man arrested for beating wife, dies in police custody in UP

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 19:A 30-year-old man, arrested by the police for beating his wife, died under mysterious circumstances at a local hospital in Bhojpur area of Moradabad district.

The incident took place on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said Bhupendra Pandey, who worked at a private clinic, was arrested after his wife’s brother called ‘Dial 112’, a helpline that provides quick response.

Mishra added that Pandey’s health deteriorated in police custody and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

The ASP said that the man had possibly poisoned himself, adding that his death has nothing to do with his arrest.

Meanwhile Pandey’s kin blocked the Moradabad-Haridwar state highway and demanded action against police officials along with Pandey’s wife and her brother.

It was only after police assured the protesters that an FIR would be registered and a fair probe would be conducted that the latter lifted the blockade.

Mishra told reporters, “The victim would often beat his wife and several complaints had been lodged against him. When police detained him for questioning, he said that he had consumed poison much before his arrest.”

“We have registered an FIR under the section of murder on the complaint of victim’s father against victim’s wife and brother-in-law. Arrests will be made once the probe is completed,” Mishra added. (IANS)