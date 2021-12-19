PHE aware of supply of sub-par pipes: Tongkhar

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar on Friday admitted that some of the GI pipes supplied by Kolkata-based Jindal (India) Limited for the Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya weigh less and the department has already sent a letter to the supplier on Dec 6 asking them to replace those pipes.

“This is not a new thing. We are aware of it and the department has already sent a letter to the supplier to replace some of the defective pipes found in some of the division,” Tongkhar said, while making it clear that the PHED will not support the company.

Appreciating the KSU for conducting the inspection that brought to light the supply of sub-standard and defective pipes by the contracted firm, Tongkhar said, “We thank the students’ organisation for finding the same. We are on the same page now to rectify the inferior quality pipe that they have supplied.”

Asked why a tainted company from Kolkata had been awarded the contract, the minister said that manufacturers from the state had been supplying pipes all along but due to the push for JJM the department was compelled to place orders with other companies.” It may be reminded that the KSU North Khasi Hills District unit has already petitioned Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah for a magisterial probe into the anomalies in the JJM.