‘Youths will outgrow quota one day’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Health Minister James P K Sangma said a time will come when students and youths of the state will outgrow the quota or reservation system.

He said the quota system has been in place to help the youths from backward areas to bridge the gap with their counterparts in the more developed states.

“Looking at the prevailing situation, it is important for a mechanism to be in place in the form of quotas that support them,” Sangma said.

“But I think a time will come when our younger generation and students will outgrow the need for such quotas,” he added.

According to the state’s reservation policy, 40% of the vacancies are reserved for the Khasis and Jaintias, 40% for the Garos and the remaining 20% for others.

The policy has been applicable in education, employment and other allied areas for all the eligible candidates belonging to these communities.

There are growing concerns about the quota being disproportionate with the Khasi and Jaintia people inhabiting seven districts entitled to as much reservation as the Garos spread across five districts of the state.