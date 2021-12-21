Two farmers electrocuted in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 21: Two farmers were killed and one seriously injured after coming into contact with a high-voltage electric fence erected around a farm land in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

The two farmers Ankit Kumar, 25, and Arvind Kumar, 23, died on the spot, while the third, Shobhit Kumar, 26, is battling for his life in hospital.

Carcasses of two bulls were also found near the fence located in Powayan area.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the farm owner, Bhola Ram.

Bhola Ram had electrified the fence to protect his crop from stray cattle, but apparently, did not have the permission to do so.

BS Vir Kumar, circle officer, Powayan, said that Ankit along with his neighbours, Arvind and Shobhit, had gone out on Monday.

Arvind accidentally touched the fence and suffered an electric shock. He screamed for help. Ankit and Shobhit rushed to his aid and they, too, received electric shocks.

By the time locals reached the spot, Arvind and Ankit were dead while Shobhit was found unconscious.

The carcasses of the two bulls were also found lying near the fence.

The police official said that as per law, electrification of fences by individuals or organisations without permission is not allowed.

“Even in cases of permission, there is a limit to the level of current that can be passed through the wires. We have booked the farm owner under the relevant sections of the IPC and for cruelty against animals. The bodies of the two men were handed to their families after autopsy,” he said. (IANS)