Sunday, May 5, 2024
CRIME

Woman, two minor daughters killed by brother-in-law in MP

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 5: A 28-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were killed by her brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

“The woman’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at her home on Saturday. Her throat was slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The main accused has been arrested and the bodies of two girls are being searched,” ASP Anil Sonkar told media persons on Sunday.

The accused, Shahbaz Khan, has been arrested, and he has confessed to the crime, police said.

The victim’s husband lives in Vishakhapatnam.

The victim, along with her two daughters, was living in her in-law’s home in Govindgarh, 30 km from Rewa.

Search for the bodies of two minor girls who were strangulated to death and thrown in Govindgarh pond (also called Raja Talab) was still underway, the police said.

The police said the exact reason for the crime was still unknown. (IANS)

Previous article
15-year-old boy abducted in Greater Noida found dead in Bulandshahr
