Sunday, May 5, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Amid Cairo peace talks, Israel steps up efforts to hit Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 5: Amid the ongoing peace talks in Cairo to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the former has stepped up its efforts to assassinate Hamas military commander Yahya Sinwar, widely believed to be the man behind the October 7 massacre.

Sources in Israel’s defence ministry told IANS that a high-level meeting called by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant discussed Sinwar and whether to catch him dead or alive.

According to the information available, the Defence Minister, considered a hawk, has told the top Army and intelligence officers that killing Sinwar has to be a top priority.

Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are reportedly hiding in the Rafah region of Gaza surrounded by Israeli hostages.

Israeli intelligence agencies have reported that he was moving from one tunnel to the other with a few Israeli hostages to prevent an IDF attack. Sources in Israel’s defence ministry told IANS that the IDF had almost reached Sinwar a few days ago.

The meeting called by Gallant was attended by Israel National Security advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and several top Israeli Army officials. (IANS)

Previous article
Israel carries out air strikes on rocket launching site in Gaza Strip
