Christmas, Christ and the Indian situation

By Albert Thyrniang

Christmas bells are ringing. In three days we are in the ‘universal festival’. Though the date of his nativity is unknown, the birth of Christ is believed to be on December 25. Estimated by historians to have been born between 6 BC and 4 BC Christ ushered in the new era called Anno Domini (AD) leaving behind the history of Before Christ (BC) epoch. According to the Bible Jesus was born during the Judean king, Herod the Great in Bethlehem at a manger of Mary and Joseph (foster father) having virginally conceived by the Holy Spirit. His birth, his name and his mission were announced by the Angel. He grew up in his home town of Nazareth and emerged as a preacher in Palestine at the age of 30.

The four Gospels of Mathew, Mark, Luke and John record the works and words of Jewish prophetx who performed stunning miracles including curing lepers, making the lame walked again, restoring the sight of the blind and banishing demons from the possessed besides multiplying bread and fish on occasions to feed the hungry. His preaching of love, peace, forgiveness and brotherhood was through the storytelling and a teachable moment method. His persistence with his new understanding of Sabbath, the Jewish ‘holy day’ in that it should be used to do good and not simply to cease work, got into the nerves of the Pharisees who ultimately killed him with the help of the Romans on blasphemy charges. The Gospels reveal Jesus to be the ‘Immanuel,’ the Hebrew word for “God with us”. Neutral thinkers give Jesus different names like a wise sage, a revolutionary and an apocalyptic prophet.

Today there are more than 2.2 billion world-wide who follow Christ. In the last two millennia persecutions as well as political patronages accompanied the growth of Christians. Christianity came to India soon after the death of its founder brought by St. Thomas the Apostle in 52 AD. The community did enjoy official blessings under the Portuguese and English but the growth is by no means phenomenal. Though there was no sanctioned persecution in the subcontinent Christians have faced hostile opposition particularly from Hindutva outfits pre and post-Independence. With the capture of power by the BJP at the centre, the hatred for Christians has increased resulting even in violence and vandalism.

Now we are seeing institutionalised oppression. The happenings in Karnataka point to the harassment of the minority under the pretext of decrying ‘forced conversion’. The BJP legislator, Gulihatti Shekhar recently shed tears in the Legislative Assembly informing that his mother had been forcefully converted to Christianity only to admit later that she returned to her former religion. No one raised a question. Was she also pressurised to return to her new found faith? Shekhar also claimed that forced conversions were rampant in his constituency, Hosadurga. However, later, after a survey, it was officially declared that the allegation was totally false. The Karnataka government’s response was to transfer the officer who conducted the survey.

In the meantime the Hindutvawadis convinced the BJP government to introduce an anti-conversion bill in the Legislative Assembly with provisions of jail term up to 10 years for the ‘guilty’. The tabling of anti-conversion bill in the southern state, the only state the BJP has ruled, came close to the meeting of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Pope Francis on October 30 last at the Vatican. When the images of embrace, handshake and sitting across the table of the two leaders were flashed across the media, the Church leaders in India were euphoric. The Catholic bishops joined the BJP and the RSS in welcoming the “very warm meeting.” The excitement was all the more positive as Modi extended an invitation to the Pontiff to visit India. The Church leadership thought the BJP had a change of heart.

Shortly after the 20 minute ‘historic’ parley, emerged reports of unprovoked attacks against Christian assemblies in different parts of the country were reported. The hard-liners in the Sangh Parivar, on which the BJP thrives, are not going to be taken up by the imagery of friendship between Modi and Christian leaders. In less than one month after the Vatican meeting, the Church in Karnataka is branded as a ‘forced converter.’ The actual reason for befriending the Pope was in view of the election in Goa and Manipur hoping that sizeable Christian population there would be inclined to the BJP. The saffron brigade is leading the Christian leaders in Kerala into thinking that both the Congress and the Left are pro-Muslim. The Modi-Pope meeting was done at the behest of the Church leaders, particularly the powerful Kerala based churches. The BJP think tank agreed in exchange for a Christian support base as it is crucial for the ‘majoritarian’ party to come to power in the most educated and secular state.

This reveals the hypocrisy of the Church leaders, BJP and Sangh Parivaar. While in Kerala the BJP counts on Christians as ‘partners,’ in Karnataka and other states Christians are made to feel like second class citizens. In Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya BJP leaders have been quick to emphasise that the BJP is not anti-Christians and cite Modi’s meeting the Pope to convince people. But in other parts of the country Christians are booked and targeted. Church leaders, who profess to oppose extremism have associated with the very fundamentalist elements. They have listened to the highly communal RSS call for unity among Hindus and Christians to deal with the threats of Islam. They are not anticipating the danger of the ‘hand of friendship’ from the RSS and its cohorts. The RSS has not changed, and will likely remain so, for its chief, Mohan Bhagwat has vowed for a ‘ghar wapasi’ of ‘converted’ Hindus. For the Sangh all have Hindu roots. Therefore, the mission is reconversion of all adherents of other religions. The ‘Hindu common root’ insistence is far off the mark. The Adivasis in Jharkhand have asserted they “were never Hindus and they never will be.” The same affirmation should come loud and clear from all other tribes. Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma is sure that Indians were Hindu before Babur but the Ahoms themselves, who came to Assam as conquerors in 1228, were never Hindus. The Hinduisation (through the influence of Brahmin priests) of the Ahom court from the medieval period led to Rudra Singha (1696-1714) to be the first Ahom king to embrace Hinduism. Subsequently, by the early 19th-century, the Ahom religion was replaced by Hinduism. Should history be ignored?

All religions are basically proselytic. Christianity originated in Palestine but has spread all over the world. Islam began in Saudi Arabia but it has almost become omnipresent. Buddhism’s birth place is India but is prominent in South Asian countries. Hinduism went to Nepal and adjoining areas. Hinduisation of tribes and others also took place within the countries. Today gurus and ‘godmen’ freely preach in the US and Europe and accept Christians into Hinduism without any legal restriction. Why is there no reciprocal treatment for Christians in this democratic and secular country?

The allegation of proselytization is against ‘neo-Churches’. In Karnataka pro anti-conversion law groups have specifically clarified that induced conversion is not done by the Catholic Church. Though this is an attempt to ‘divide and rule’ yet there is no denying the fact that certain pastors are too enthusiastic and even aggressive. They antagonise people. They publicly utter that ‘Jesus is the only way’ to heaven and pronounce hell for those who refuse to accept Him as ‘Saviour’ and be baptised. Is this the reason that a stringent law has to be brought in?

Christmas is an occasion to learn who Jesus really is/was. He did not say ‘I am the only way.’ Jesus did not even baptise anyone. He used Jewish temples and remained a Jew till his death. So did his Apostles after his death. He did give the parting command to ‘go to the whole world and make disciples of all nations’ but should it be taken in isolation? Should we go to the extent of incentivised conversion? Jesus never condemned anyone to hell. He did not condemn even ‘sinners’. He advocated a ‘change of heart’ and a shake-up in the status quo in the society. Those who use allurement to convert are anti-Jesus and ignorantly misuse his name. But even against them an anti-conversion law is unjustifiable. The IPC has enough teeth.

In North East we celebrate Christmas to our heart’s content. But elsewhere in the country the atmosphere can be intimidating. Persecution will never succeed. In the history referred to above, Christians were beheaded, burnt at the stake, and thrown into animal dens but Christianity flourished. However, we need to be respectful. India is a unique country. Not everyone is going to become Christian. Hinduism has its own history, philosophy and theology. You could be involved in intellectual discourse. You could also focus on humanitarian works in education, health care and other engagements. Festivals are occasions to learn and appreciate one another. Christmas is one of them. We celebrate the birth of the One who was never a religious fundamentalist. Happy Christmas to everyone!

