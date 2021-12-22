Much ado about teachers in politics

Editor,

The controversy around the issue of teachers being barred from entering politics is not about to end soon. The latest to join the debate is Jemino Mawthoh, General Secretary of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and a faculty of the North Eastern Hill University who had once contested and won the election. It is right that Mawthoh should be worried about this notification from the MDA Government which does not seem to have come about after consulting the coalition partners. If the NPP has consulted the UDP and other parties would the notification have been out considering that Mawthoh is a prominent member of the UDP?

But that aside, as Mawthoh had pointed out several of our past legislators who served the state well were all college and university teachers. They include PG Marbaniang, MN Majaw, SL Marbaniang, Dr B Pakem, Mr RS Lyngdoh, Mr Korbar Singh Phanbuh amongst others. These intellectuals made a mark for themselves in the Assembly. When they spoke it was a pleasure to listen to them. No chief minister had to stand up and answer on their behalf when they were asked questions pertaining to their department. They could hold their own with central ministers and dignitaries from across the globe. They made the state proud. It is therefore ridiculous to pass a notification barring teachers from joining politics.

It would have been much healthier for the MDA Government to ban business people from contesting elections because there is a direct conflict of interest here. How can a politician also be a contractor and do business in the very government he is part of? If that is no problem for the MDA then what’s the problem with teachers joining politics or contesting elections? Is the MDA afraid of the Voice of the Peoples’ Party (VPP) which has several college teachers and some faculty of NEHU as its members? Come on MDA Government, you can do better than this!

Roland Mawlong.

Water pipe scam unpardonable!

Apropos to the news report “JJM: Kolkata firm supplies defective, sub-par GI pipes” (ST Dec 16, 2021) a great job has indeed been done by some members of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) by bringing to light a shady deal in Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. This bold step by student members is in fact an “eye-opener” and should be supported and praised. Needless to say, using substandard GI pipes that have been supplied by Kolkata-based company – Jindal India, will only sabotage” the government plan and objective to provide safe and adequate “drinking water” to all households in rural India. A great mission indeed. But what is the point of such “schemes” if that will not be helpful to the underprivileged poor and targeted sectors? Hope this case will also draw the immediate attention of the concerned central ministries. They should now know what really gets cooked in the pot sent from Delhi.

In the olden days people exercised their benevolence by offering “water” generously to the thirsty travelers. This was considered as one of the most virtuous acts on earth. But in modern times people do just the opposite. They deprive the voiceless poor of water in order to “quench” their thirst for money. This is unarguably a great sin and totally unpardonable. The government should immediately initiate a thorough investigation into this alleged scam to identify the real culprits. Those responsible should be punished as per the law.

Salil Gewali,

Shillong

Rise in political violence

Political violence has been raising its head in different parts of India recently. Political violence is often perpetrated with the tacit support of political leaders themselves. Two people were killed in succession in Punjab as punishment for committing sacrilege. It is ironic that political leaders who advocate secularism and religious harmony are reluctant to speak out against these killings. Many leaders have condemned the sacrilege while most of them are keeping mum about the killings. It is worrisome that instead of trying to restore peace, some leaders are trying to take advantage of the tense situation. They want to swing the Sikh votes in their favour ahead of Punjab Assembly election. As political coalitions have changed in Punjab, the issue of sacrilege will become a source of fierce contention.

The two political killings in a span of 12 hours in Kerala are certainly a stain on the state’s record of political and social harmony. In the retaliatory killings a BJP leader and an SDPI leader were murdered. Kerala is known as a state with a record of communal harmony. Any attempts to get political gains out of communal violence must be resisted. Political leaders must join hands to ensure that the secular fabric of the state is not damaged.

All religions teach people to live in harmony with other people. When people disregard religious principles and think only in terms of religion, intolerance develops and crimes are committed. Democracy stands for equality, justice and religious harmony. When such principles are forgotten, it leads to violence and counter violence.

Venu GS,

Kollam