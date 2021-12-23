USTM students in Assam Football Team shine as team wins the 1st National Football Federation cup 2021

Guwahati, Dec 23 : Six students from the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya played brilliantly in the recently held First National Football Federation cup 2021 and have led the Assam team to win the Runner Up Trophy. The tournament was organised by Salvo sports & Games Federation India at Changsari, Guwahati which was held from 10 to 12 December 2021.

The students are: 1. Marshal Thaosen (Dept: Sociology), 2. Sameer Hussain (Dept: BSM), 3. Mantong Jemphang (Dept: Political Science.), 4. Harihar Rabha (Dept: BPT), 5. Karan J Marak (Dept: BALLB) and 6. Thaisring Hojai (Dept: BSW)

The team was trained by Viliebeizo Keditsu (Coach) from Nagaland and he achieved the Best Coach of the tournament in the 1st National Football Federation Cup 2021.