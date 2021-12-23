Assam to issue SOPs on areca nut transport, coal trade in Barak Valley

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be issued in January next year in regard to regulating trucks transporting Burmese supari (areca nuts) from Myanmar through Mizoram and coal through Barak Valley in the state.

Addressing the state Assembly on the fourth day of the winter session on Thursday, Sarma said that the deputy commissioners of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts have been asked to discuss with the local citizens and prepare an SOP, which will be released by January 12, 2022.

“There is a need to distinguish between trucks carrying Burmese supari and those carrying local areca nuts, which is why the SOP is needed. Besides, it is imperative that we ascertain the requirements of coal for brick and cement industries in Barak Valley,” the chief minister said

Sarma further said there was a need to also restrict the role of the state police and transport department in regard to checking authorised coal trucks passing from neighbouring states through Assam en route to the destination state.

Guidelines would be issued after taking legal opinion, he said, while observing that the onus of authorising the transportation of such coal trucks was on the states of origin and destination and not on Assam.

“We cannot spoil our relations with our neighbouring states. It is up to the other states to decide whether to allow transportation of such coal-laden trucks. However, we will act tough against any illegal coal mining within Assam, be it in Margherita, Umrangso (Dima Hasao) or Karbi Anglong,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also suggested having an open discussion on coal mining for transparency in the next Assembly session.