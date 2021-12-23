WKHDCA conduct Chess C’ship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The West Khasi Hills District Chess Association (WKHDCA) in collaboration with the Khasi Students Union, West Khasi Hills District celebrated the 81st death anniversary of U Soso Tham and also organised the 8th WKHDCA Chess Championship 2021 at SGSY Hall C&RD Block, on December 18.

The 5-round chess tournament was saw participation by students of 10 schools besides elders of the area.

The winner in the open category was Ronaldwanbor Lyngkhoi, while Nathaneal Pyngrope took second place.

In the student’s category (Boys), Brian CJL Marshillong of JNV Nongstoin emerged the winner followed by Ronyson Shyrkon of Sibsing Govt School in second, and Samboklin Marwein of KJP Nongstoin in third place.

In the girl’s category, Riliancy Shyrkon of Mount Hermon claimed first place while Angel Grace of Anderson HSS, and P Sarasaphi Lyngdohna of St Anthonys were placed second and third, respectively.