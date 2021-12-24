Assam CEO announces mass outreach programme ahead of National Voters’ Day

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, on Friday announced a month-long mass outreach programme aimed at creating electoral awareness and encouraging voter engagement in the run up to National Voters’ Day on January 25, 2022.

In this connection, a series of activities titled ‘Xojaag Voter Competitions’ will be organised across all the 34 revenue districts of the state.

The state has been divided into seven zones – Barak Valley, Central Assam, Guwahati Metropolitan Region, Lower Assam, North Assam, Upper Assam and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) – for the purpose.

“The objective of the outreach programme is to re-energise the institutions of electoral literacy clubs (ELCs), voter awareness forums (VAFs) and campus ambassadors (selected as per protocol laid down by the Election Commission of India at college and university levels), so as to reach out to every single voter as well as prospective voters,” a statement issued by the office of the chief electoral officer, Assam, said.

“It is also aimed at generating awareness about electoral matters, including ethical voting,” the statement said.

Football, dance and singing competitions will be organised to ensure maximum youth participation.

“All these activities will be interspersed with informative electoral matters. Additionally, the districts will also organise spot painting, essay writing and electoral quiz competitions, et al,” it said.

Necessary COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly observed considering the ongoing pandemic while medical facilities will also be arranged at the venues.

The deputy commissioners (district electoral officers) have been entrusted with the overall arrangements, including measures to be taken for safety and security of the participants and transportation arrangements.