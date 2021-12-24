2 Assam govt officials suspended over job fair ‘anomalies’

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: The Assam government has taken serious cognisance of the alleged mismanagement of job fairs held across various districts in the state and placed two top officials of the district employment exchange here under suspension.

State skill, employment and entrepreneurship minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, issued a directive on Friday, placing T. Doungel, joint director, employment and Lipika Datta, assistant director of employment, district employment exchange, Guwahati under suspension for “improper planning, mismanagement and gross negligence of duty.”

The move comes in the wake of media reports of mismanagement of job fairs across the districts of Assam on Thursday.

The job mela has been held across districts under the aegis of the skill, employment and entrepreneurship department. It is scheduled to conclude on December 28.

Reacting to questions posed by mediapersons, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that he had told the state skill, employment and entrepreneurship minister that advertisements should have been placed in newspapers informing aspirants that the jobs were relating to private companies and not in government departments in private companies

“The job mela could have been held in virtual mode. Such mismanagement and improper planning is certainly uncalled for and unfair to the several job aspirants who had come to the employment exchange. I have directed the minister to take requisite action against the officials who were responsible for such mismanagement,” Sarma said.

According to reports, many “government job” aspirants had come to the district employment exchange campus at Rehabari here on Thursday only to return disappointed after finding out that the posts were related to private companies.