SA has advantage at home, feels Elgar

Johannesburg, Dec 24: South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar believes that his team playing the three-match series against India at home gives them ‘little bit of an upper hand’. He added that with the team slated to play in a Test match after nearly six months meant that the players have taken time to hit the straps.

South Africa will be up against an Indian team looking for their first-ever series win in the Rainbow nation.

“I think it’s pretty even-stevens. Us playing at home obviously gives us little bit of an upper hand. They (India) are ranked number one in the world and we can’t look past that. They have been there for quite a while and you have to give them credit for that. They are the best side in the world and there’s a ranking system for a reason. But the mere fact that we are playing in our backyard gives us still the upper hand going into the series,” said Elgar in the virtual press conference.

South Africa last played a Test match against West Indies in June and Elgar admitted that it took a couple of days for the team to adjust to the demands of the long format.

Elgar was appreciative of India’s scintillating form in overseas conditions of late but insisted that he will try his level best in keeping the tourists away from their first-ever Test series win in South Africa.

The 34-year-old hinted at left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj getting into the playing eleven for the first Test, starting from Sunday.

“I am still a fan of playing a spinner and I think Keshav has performed a wonderful job for the team. He deserves his spot in the Test side and also the conditions here have actually changed and turned for the spinners. It is my home-ground and we don’t have to worry about the ball not turning on the first three days.” (IANS)