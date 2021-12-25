USTM holds workshop on daytime astronomy

RI-BHOI, Dec 24: The Astro-Science Centre and Observatory (ASCO) of University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) conducted a one-day workshop on daytime astronomy at Borhat New High School in the Charaideo district of Assam.

The workshop was organised as part of USTM’s outreach mission with the objective to create a scientific temperament among the students of the government school through hands-on astronomical activities.

The workshop was attended by more than 600 children as well as the teachers of the school namely, Buddha Gogoi, Rekha Boruah, Hiren Kataky, Debajit Gogoi, Gopal Singh Yadav, Ramen Changmai, Bhadra Krishna Gogoi, Sumit Kesara, Ratul Gogoi and Dipanjali Bora.

The staff and students of Borhat New High School expressed their gratitude to the team of USTM, especially for reaching out with an enriching initiative in their school which is located at quite a remote distance from the University.

The inaugural address of the workshop was delivered by the head of the school, Bijoy Krishna Gohain, who touched upon the agenda of the programme.

On the other hand, Assistant Professor of Physics, USTM, Dr Nitu Borgohain , who was the resource person for the programme, spoke on “Our position in the Cosmos”.

A hands-on activity on ‘solar diameter measurement’ was then conducted by the organisers for the workshop attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nitu Borgohain said, “Astronomy is one of the keys to create scientific temperament in the society, especially in the new generation. Though astronomy in the night sky is more fascinating, there are numerous activities which can be performed in the daytime to make students understand about the celestial objects, their sizes, path of propagations etc.”