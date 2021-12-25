Christmas aid for the downtrodden

TURA, Dec 24: Giving some comfort to the downtrodden, the Tura branch of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank reached out to some of the needy members of the society by distributing blankets as gifts for Christmas.

Led by the branch manager of the Apex Bank, Barding N Marak, the distribution event catered to seven women and three men from Araimile, Reserve Gittim, Kamepara, Tura Bazar, Dobasipara, Akonggre and Kombe Gittim localities of Tura town.