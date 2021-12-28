TMC in Meghalaya

Editor,

The recent backdoor entry of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) into Meghalaya on the backs of disgruntled Congress legislators seems to be little more than a desperate attempt on the part of Dr Mukul Sangma and the other leaders involved to stay relevant in the political space of our state. The fact that a political party which lacked any semblance of cadre or office bearers in Meghalaya now suddenly possesses twelve legislators, each of whom had been elected to office on a different party symbol, is nothing but a subversion of democratic principles. Such instances of overnight shifts in ideology are unfortunately not unheard of in our country, and they only serve to expose the true colours of the political leaders. Dr Mukul Sangma and the other newly stamped TMC leaders should have resigned as Congress legislators before donning the TMC jersey, had ideology truly been the cause for their jumping ship.

The Congress of course is far from a beacon of good politics, but the entry of the TMC into Meghalaya raises an especially distressing fear. The Bengal-centred political party’s rise carries the potential danger of importing the culture of electoral violence that has now become a unique feature of Bengal in our country, and which has permeated every level of the electoral process in that state, be it Lok Sabha, Assembly or even panchayat and municipality elections. On the policy side, one would imagine that the TMC will try to gain influence here through the several issues on which it shares a stand with our state’s politics, such as the opposition to the CAA, the hostility towards the NDA govt in Delhi, and even the anti-outsider sentiment which the TMC’s firebrand leader and Bengal CM, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, has been known to invoke in her own state. It is also possible that the TMC pushes hard at the Centre for implementation of the ILP and aims to solidify a base here by helping achieve a long term aspiration of many people of our state. The entry of the TMC is certainly an intriguing wrinkle in Meghalaya politics. Whatever be the consequences on policy, one only hopes that it does not lead to Meghalaya losing its peaceful election record and joining Bengal in its shameful electoral dance of death.

Yours etc.,

N.K. Kehar

Shillong-3

Contentious border issues

Editor,

The news report, ‘CM to take ‘ final call’ on reports by Jan 15 (ST Dec 23, 20121) sounds quite authoritative. What transpired at the last meeting at the border must be seriously scrutinised as the MLA and the MDC of Rambrai were never invited to it. It was the sheer love for their constituency as Langpih is involved that they barged into the meeting and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had to give in.

Two things are to be taken seriously (1) The Assam minister was heard to be buying time, meaning that Assam is not yet prepared for the final outcome of the meetings. In the meanwhile no one knows what will happen since Assam is a BJP ruled state and therefore has the political heft to assert itself (2) The declaration of the Meghalaya CM to base the border issues on the public hearing smacks of a conspiracy of the highest order.

Let the CMs of both the states agree to one thing and that is to stand by the Assam Re-organisation act 1969 (when the premature state was born) and most importantly the North East Re-organisation Act, 1971. No state formation is complete without following this Act as it marks the real and proper boundaries. The public ought to know that any border settlement requires a topographical map (not one carried out by drones) and historical background with names of the villages involved. Public consensus is illegal as anything can happen. To cite an example, Langpih is the local (Maram) name for the place. ‘Lang’ is a contraption for Phlang (grass) and Pih is derived from Japih which is the Maram name for frogs who love to brush themselves by the grass.

There are too many acts of omission and commission by our Chief Minister on many sensitive issues like the Star Cement clearance which he confessed to TUR of being in the dark about. The blow hot blow cold on CAA and palm oil trees plantation and the attempted de-franchising of 2 circles to RePDCL, the hush-hush transportation of illegally mined coal amongst others had made me caution against any out- of- the -rule book solution to the border problem.

Let us the Meghalayans be wise as serpents and gentle as doves.

Yours etc.,

J Kharmih,

Shillong 1

Meghalaya should push for own cadre

Editor,

The news item, “5 IPS Officers shortlisted for DGP’s post,” (ST Dec 27, 2021) reeks of yet another saga of IPS officers from Assam with no idea of policing in Meghalaya coming here to serve the last part of their tenure. It is a shame repeated again and again that officers that have served in Meghalaya during its most troubled times should not automatically be made DGP when they have qualified for the post. Meghalaya has always been a pushover state dominated by Assam in every sense of the term. The State is entering its 50th year but it does not even have its own civil service cadre. Till date Meghalaya is clubbed with Assam in terms of cadre allotment. When will this end? There is also a question of officers having served in Assam for their entire career being more loyal to that state then to Meghalaya where they are serving for the first time. This has to end but do the leaders elected to serve the interests of the state have the time to exercise their minds on such issues when they are more interested in building their own fortunes only? God help Meghalaya!

And the less said about the State Security Commission the better. One wonders how many meetings are held and why those are never made public.

Yours etc.,

Batyllilang Lyngdoh,

Via email