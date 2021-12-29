Double-laning of Mawroh-Mawkynroh road

Editor,

The residents of Sanker- Mawroh, Umshing Umjapung, Mawkynroh are very happy and expectant that the road is now under construction to ease their various problems faced during the last two years. It is appreciated that the PWD has gone ahead with the project and thanks to the responsible MLA, Mr PT Sawkmie who has voiced this many times. However, this letter is to highlight on a few key issues on the ongoing construction as a lay person.

1. It is observed that the materials used, soling stones, small stones are not of good quality in terms of hardness. This double lane road will be under heavy traffic when it is completed. I wonder how long it will last if it has to take the heavy traffic?

2. Much earth or sandy earth is rolled in the layers

3. The existing road (black-topping) has not been peeled or eroded to make it much stronger.

4. Site inspection by the engineers, overseers should be made more frequent to monitor the construction.

5. Drainage facility on two sides of the road has not been provided till date. Without drainage, this road will not last for long.

Through this letter I request the PWD and the MLA to devore more care and attention to this VIP Road, since this is a public asset which comes once after many years. Since this work has been given to contractors there should be constant monitoring by the PWD to bring the road at par with other good roads in the country. All I want as a layman and conscious citizen, is that the 12.50 crore road project be worthy of the cost.

Yours etc.,

Reward Rymbai,

Shillong-8

TMC Versus NDA

Editor,

Apropos ‘TMC In Meghalaya’ by N K Kehar (ST Dec 28, 2021), I am amused at the comparison of the writer between TMC and NDA as far as violence is concerned. Leave violence aside. I was listening to hate speeches yesterday on TV, in which the number of hate speeches of NDA and Opposition are in the ratio of 340 to 60. Without going further the incidents on Christmas Day where the effigy of Santa Claus was burnt and slapped with slippers and in Assam where our Hindu freinds as always join the faithful to celebrate Christmas but were disrupted by members of the Bajrang Dal who dragged them out of the celebrations are clear proof of violence. In West Bengal fear arose not because of violence but because people of all religions thronged the Christmas celebrations in togetherness, despite the Omicron threat.

On CAA the double standards of the NDA was exposed in West Bengal and Assam It was on top pitch in West Bengal but silent in Assam. Why this disparity? What went wrong? It appears that the writer has no record of the violence unleashed by different political parties. Yes he has every right to keep NDA out of the record but why did Mr Modi during his meeting with Pope Francis during the G27 summit in Rome invite him to India and why did he not say a word when the Catholics in India and their schools were recently vandalised?

Last but not least, dabbling with history is devastatingly dangerous. The assassin of our beloved Mahatma was crowned a national patriot. Any take on this when top BJP leaders are silent and silence means consent?

Yours etc.,

C.L Lyngdoh Mawnai

Shillong 14

Freedom should be foremost value

Editor,

Libertarians (also known as classical liberals) who want to wind back excessive governmental interference and bring back more of the freedoms once enjoyed during the 19th century are sometimes derided for being caught up in their own theories to the extent that they conveniently overlook the practicalities of real life. “Freedom sounds good on paper,” it is said, “but it shouldn’t be the ultimate value we prize above others because often it doesn’t work in practice.”

People point out there are other important objectives – social justice, the collective interest, and so on. Others say it’s too simplistic (despite many empirical studies lending support to the concept!) to suggest one single variable – that is, the level of freedom – largely determines the health, wealth and happiness of the human race.

However, there is one point that libertarians argue is undeniably within the confines of the real world. And that is the simple observation that as human beings we operate within rational bounds. Those who influence policy – whether they are economists, scientists or others who know more maths than I do – cannot possibly be aware of all the unintended consequences of a particular course of action.

This insight can be applied to any controversial area. No individual or government possesses all the knowledge and foresight required to take the optimal decision in any area of life. Sometimes, the best thing for government to do is… nothing. Nothing…except ignore sensational media coverage and permit the natural state of affairs to develop.

Yours etc.,

Sukrit Sabhlok

New South Wales, Australia