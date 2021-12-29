 Indian Army inquiry team visits massacre site at Oting village

Guwahati, Dec 26: The Court of Inquiry constituted by the Indian Army to investigate the Mon district incident in which 14 civilians were allegedly killed in firing by Army personnel, visited the site of occurrence at Oting Village today.

The inquiry team, headed by a senior rank officer, a Major General, inspected the site to understand the circumstances in which the incident could have happened.

The team also took along the witnesses for better understanding of the situation and how events would have unfolded. Subsequently, the team was also present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District between 1330 to 1500 hours today to meet the cross section of the society including civilians, police personnel and doctors who treated injured for obtaining valuable information pertaining to the incident.

Earlier, Indian Army had requested twice, through public notices regarding any person having information, to directly share it, either by being present before the Inquiry Team at Tizit Police Station on above mentioned date and time or any input, photo or video related to the incident be shared with them via Phone, SMS or Whatsapp Messenger at +916033924571. The information may also be shared in person to the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam.

As per Indian Army, the Court of Inquiry is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.