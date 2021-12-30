NPP hits back at AITC for poor governance jibe

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 29: The National People’s Party said the All India Trinamool Congress entered Meghalaya through the backdoor, which was not quite the same as making it via elections.

“They entered through a merger. People did not vote for them. We will wait and watch if they can succeed in entering through the front door in the 2023 Assembly polls,” state NPP president, WR Kharlukhi said Wednesday.

He was reacting to a slew of attacks by the AITC on the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government for poor performance in health and other sectors.

Kharlukhi said the AITC, new in the state, has to raise issues to prove its existence as a political party.

“They have to do it before they are tested in the elections,” he added.

The AITC had cast aspersions on the state government over an alleged non-functional community health centre (CHC) in the East Khasi Hills district. The understaffed CHC remains shut almost every day, the party had said.

The AITC also said the CHC underlined the apathy of the doctors and the state administration towards patients besides demonstrating Meghalaya’s lack of preparedness against the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.