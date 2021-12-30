Vax drive for Assam students in 15-18 years’ group from Jan 3

Guwahati, Dec 30: The secondary education department of Assam has issued a set of instructions for the smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for students in the age group, 15 to 18 years, which will get underway on January 3, 2022 and get over by the first week of March 2022.

“The additional deputy commissioners (in-charge of education) of the respective districts will supervise the conduct of the vaccination drive in a flawless manner in coordination with the inspectors of schools of their respective districts,” an order from the special commissioner, secondary education department, issued here on Thursday, read.

The inspectors of schools have been instructed to select at least 10 schools, in case of smaller districts, and 15 to 20 schools in the bigger districts, for the vaccination drive.

The inspectors of schools will have to coordinate with the district health officials, vaccination teams as well as the officials of the cluster resource centres for smooth conduct of the process and ensure that no student, even belonging to private and venture schools in the specified age category, is left out.

“The inspectors of schools shall also collect the list of junior colleges, polytechnics and technical institutions in their respective districts and coordinate with the heads of these institutions for arranging centres for vaccination of the students in these institutes,” the directive read.

The director of technical education and the director of secondary education shall extend necessary support as well.

“The schools shall arrange two rooms separately for boys and girls for the vaccination. Two waiting/rest rooms may also be arranged inside the school campus for the vaccinated boys and girls. The head teacher/principal of the schools shall encourage the students to motivate their parents to take the second dose of vaccination, if not taken earlier,” it read.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary exam in Assam is likely to be conducted from the second week of March 2022. The exams are likely to end by the first week of April 2022.