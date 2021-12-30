Shillong girl among top 3 winners of Mega Miss NE pageant

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Sanwaka Surong from Shillong was crowned one of the top three title winners of the 18th Sunsilk Mega Miss North East 2021 at the ITA Cultural Complex here on Wednesday evening.

The other two title winners of the beauty pageant, which did not have any runners-up titles this year, are Pema Choden Bhutia from Sikkim and Danube Kangjam from Manipur.

The youngest of five siblings, Sanwaka is pursuing her master’s degree in tourism.

“I am unable to believe that I actually won the crown. I feel truly blessed and the feeling is indescribable. I feel so grateful to God – if it was not for Him, and for the love and support of my family and friends, realising this dream would not have been possible,” the 21-year-old reacted, after winning the crown.

Sanwaka has lost her parents, but with the help of her loved ones, she still stands strong. She aims to use her own experience to help others, who have lost their parents, to cope with the loss of their loved ones and help them understand that there will always be people to love and support them.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Pema, from Sivik Lingdok in Sikkim, is pursuing her B. Tech in civil engineering in Bengaluru, while 21-year-old Danube from Imphal, who is pursuing law, was inspired by Mega Miss North East 2015 Jessica Marbaniang to participate in the pageant.

The pageant has been conceptualised by fashion entrepreneur Abhijit Singha and produced by Mega Entertainment.

Singha, the founder of Mega Entertainment, had earlier announced that there would be no runners-up titles and all the three winners of the pageant would be crowned equally as winners of the pageant, with equal prize packages and benefits.

The contestants had come to the city to take part in grooming and training sessions, brand photoshoots and other activities, followed by rehearsals, leading up to the grand finale of the pageant.

Speaking at the grand finale, Singha said, “The three winners have struggled their way to the top, managing to beat 47 other contestants. We are so proud and excited to be a part of their incredible journey.”

The jury comprised fashion and lifestyle promoter, Monika Devi; advocate Manish Kumar Das; Mega Miss North East 2012, Ibethoi Thokchom; fashion designer Arif Mukhim, and Mega Miss North East 2018 and Femina Miss India Assam, Jyotismita Baruah.