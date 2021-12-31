Sixers, United, PSWS win

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 30: Shillong Sixers, PSWS Municipal and United Brothers emerged victorious in the 9th Ardhendu Chaudhuri Memorial Invitational Tennis Ball Day & Night Cricket Tournament, her on Thursday.

In the first match, Blaze SC won the toss against Shillong Sixers and fielded first. Sixers scored 74 runs in 6overs before restricting their opponents to 50 runs. Shanky Lyngdoh was adjudged Player-of-the-Match.

Later, Skywalker chose to bat first against PSWS Municipal and scored 48 runs in 6 overs. In reply, PSWS got to 50 in 6 overs. Chiranjit Kalita was adjudged Player-of-the-Match.

Lastly, After winning the toss and electing to field first, United Brothers restricted Sportive Junior to 46 runs in 6 overs. United then knocked off the required runs in only 4.4 overs. Bhuvan Chettri was the Player-of-the-Match.