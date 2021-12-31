TN CM violates his own order: Panneerselvam

Chennai, Dec 31 : Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam on Friday condemned the holding of government function with sea of people attending in Trichy and Thanjavur when Covid-19 spead is increasing in Tamil Nadu.

He also said Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has violated his own order of Covid-19 restrictions, which is nothing but “painful”.

Panneerselvam said holding a government function in which a sea of people gathered when there is a spike in Covid-19 cases and Chief Minister himself addressing it is like fence eating the crop.

He also pointed out the government’s statement extending the Covid-19 restrictions till 31.12.2021 wherein it was said that the possibilities of Coronavirus spreading is high when a large number of people gather at one place.

According to Panneerselvam, on 30.12.2021, on the pretext of distributing welfare measures by the government, huge meetings with a large number of people were held in Thanjavur and Trichy and Stalin himself had addressed them.

Panneerselvam also urged the government to ban social/cultural/political and government functions at a time when Covid-19 and Omicron is spreading. (IANS)