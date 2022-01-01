2021: AN UNFORGETTABLE YEAR FOR MEGHALAYA

The year 2021 has come and gone. It was a forgettable year for the 34-lakh odd residents of this tiny Hill State. It arrived amidst apprehensions of the second Covid wave and social distancing protocols that prevented the usual New Year bashes. We stepped into 2021 without a clue as to how it would pan out for the State and its people. But it came and has now left us to await another year – 2022.

In most aspects this year was akin to 2020. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country and Meghalaya too suffered the worst consequences. The year began with the state having already recorded a death toll of 140. On December 31, 2021 the toll stands at 1484. The state’s healthcare services were crippled as over a thousand cases were detected on a daily basis at the peak of the second wave. As we welcome the New Year, all is not well. Though the active tally stands at 67, the state is staring at an anticipated third wave of COVID-19 owing to the Omicron variant.

While COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown overshadowed everything else for the greater part of the first half of 2021, the second half of the year was marred by scams, multiple cases of corruption and political disequilibrium that Meghalaya is infamous for. The All India Trinamool Congress’ grand entry in Meghalaya, scalping 12 Congress MLAs was the highlight towards the end of 2021. Its ripple effects would continue to be felt in 2022 with uncertainty prevailing among the political parties in the state. The NPP’s success in the GHADC elections and the by-polls to three Assembly constituencies opened up the Pandora’s Box for the Congress which has now been relegated to only five MLAs and which is staring at a grim future.

2022 is the preparatory year for the Assembly elections in early 2023 so we can expect a major political upheavals as people jump ships and change uniforms; not so much in public interest as for self- interest. While there are flashlights of incremental governance measures that stand out, the negatives far outweigh the positives. Meghalaya’s government is a pot-pourri of tired ideas from leaders used to public posturing. Let’s hope the political churning results in better political sense.

This year is also Meghalaya’s 50th birthday with inaugurations galore listed out. The public are agog at who from the central government will inaugurate the long list of projects. Will it be the Prime Minister himself or the Home Minister yet again!

On this note we wish our readers and the people of Meghalaya a Happy and Prosperous New Year and present a chronological list of events that made headlines in 2021……

JANUARY

Jan 3: Vaccine dreams inch towards reality

Jan 4: BJP to take up ILP issue with Rijiju

Jan 5: Cloud over Natl Games 2022

Jan 6: ILP demand: CoMSO backs Delhi stir idea

Jan 7: CoMSO asks Centre to listen to people’s voice

Jan 8: January target for first coal auction in state

Jan 9: ILP takes BJP team to Delhi

Jan 10: Don’t dictate govt on ILP: Tynsong

Jan 11: Schools reopen in state today

Jan 12: 1100 frontliners to get first jab on Jan 16

Jan 13: Wait over, vaccine arrives in Meghalaya

Jan 14: Push for Pyngrope as state Congress chief

SC notice to govt in ST editor’s case

Jan 15: Rs 1345 crore central loan to bail out MeECL

Jan 17: State joins nationwide vaccination drive

Jan 18: Only 518 take first jab in state on Day 1

Jan 20: Meghalaya may not host Games in 2022

Jan 21: No solution to Meghalaya- Assam border row in sight

Jan 22: Govt committed to ILP: Conrad

Jan 23: 6 killed in coal pit mishap

Jan 24: Missives and photo op: HM’s visit in a nutshell

Jan 25: BJP demands Rymbui’s resignation over coal pit deaths

Jan 28: No ILP, no railway project in state: KSU

Jan 30: Govt expects to meet Shah soon on ILP issue

FEBRUARY

Feb 1: ILP buried, Delhi trip futile: Cong

Feb 2: Govt to acquire ownership of Harijan Colony land

Feb 3: Mawryngkneng MLA David Nongrum no more

Feb 4: BJP dares HM to act against illegal coal mining

Feb 5: ILP will harm Meghalaya: Guv

Differences will end if BJP leaves MDA: Dy CM

Feb 6: Vigorously pursuing ILP, MRSSA with Centre: CM

Rs 101 crore allocation for Tetelia-Byrnihat project

Feb 7: Implement MRSSA 2016, Opp Congress demands

Cops resort to blank fire as mob attacks outpost in NGH

Feb 9: Centre denies illegal coal mining in Meghalaya

Lokayukta issues notices to CS, others over illegalities

Feb 10: State furnished wrong info to Centre: Cong on coal mining

Feb 11: Amit Shah to visit city, discuss Residents Act

Feb 12: Govt gets loan to clear power purchase dues

Pyngrope frontrunner for MPCC chief’s post

Feb 13: Meghalaya adhering to SC, NGT directions: Centre

Feb 14: Not sure if state will get ILP: Congress

Feb 19: Residents of Harijan Colony sniff land deal

Feb 20: Lokayukta orders probe into misuse of GHADC funds

BJP legislators, leaders favour Mawrie’s ouster: Conrad

Feb 22: CM conveying rift within MDA coalition: Congress

Feb 24: Leave govt, NPP dares BJP again

Feb 25: Mining dept issues notice for auction of extracted coal

Feb 26: Masked men kill worker from Assam in SWKH, college shut

Feb 27: Coal auction process to help curb illegalities

Schools to fully reopen from March 1

Feb 28: WR Kharlukhi re-elected as NPP president

MARCH

Mar 1: Can’t go back on ILP demand: Kharlukhi

Mar 2: State govt, not ADCs can issue licence to migrant workers

Mar 3: KHADC permit must for migrant workers: CEM

Mar 4: Govt to issue labour licence to migrant workers

Mar 5: Thousands bid farewell to Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman

Mar 6: Meghalaya gets its first health policy

Oust Conrad and James, save power sector, says Mukul

Mar 7: Non- tribals have right to GHADC polls: Mukul

Mar 8: Clearing mess of past: CM to power dues

Mar 9: Conrad: Seriously pursuing ILP

CM bats for goods trains

Mar 10: Conrad: Power crisis due to MDA- NTPC deal in 2007

Maximum controversies: Cong MLA sums up 3 years of MDA

Mar 11: Rs 1570 crore deficit budget, no new taxes

Coal mining to resume; Centre removes major legal hurdle

Mar 12: Opp to move privilege motion against CM over power deal

Engineers expose MeECL illegalities

Mar 13: Congress serves notice on CM for misleading House

Mar 14: Western Bypass awaits Delhi nod: Tynsong

Mar 16: House rejects privilege motion against CM

Piped water for all by Dec 2022: Tongkhar

Mar 17: 12-member NGT panel to curb unscientific coal mining

Mar 18: Meghalaya Lokayukta for CBI probe into coal scam

Mar 19: James assures positive changes in MeECL

Will examine Lokayukta advice for CBI probe: CM

Mar 20: Education policy: State govt sets up core committee

Mar 21: MeECL employees seek CBI probe over alleged malpractices

Mar 23: UDP clamours for James’ ouster in letter to CM

Mar 25: UDP president hints at friction in MDA coalition

No sign of second wave in Meghalaya: Hek

Mar 26: UDP firm on James’ removal

Rampant supply of short expiry drugs to health centres

Mar 27: MeECL engineers serve ultimatum for minister’s removal

No detention of students in 2020: Govt

Mar 28: Govt ready to address smart meter worries

Mar 29: NPP sniffs politics in oust James’ demand

Assaulted youth dies in Golf Links incident

Mar 30: Govt forms SIT to probe Golf Links assault case

Surprise check reveals rampant power theft at Byrnihat

Mar 31: Raising people’s concerns: UDP on sack- James call

April

Apr 1: Golf Links incident: If law cannot give justice, we will: KSU

Apr 2: PowerGrid regulation being resolved: DY CM

Apr 4: Cong for CBI probe into Saubhagya ‘scam’

Apr 5: UDP to press CM on James’ ouster

Apr 7: MeECL CMD seeks probe into Byrnihat power theft

Apr 8: HSPDP, UDP differ on James’ ouster

Apr 9: Anti-Umngot dam voice grows louder

Apr 10: HC orders status quo in Harijan Colony cae

Apr 11: GHADC polls: Cong slams CM for ignoring COVID protocols

Apr 12: Sitting GHADC MDC roughed up in Chokpot

Apr 13: Group clash mars GHADC elections

Pala may enter race for MPCC president

Apr 14: COVID curbs imposed in state

Apr 15: No lockdown, class 12 exams on schedule

Apr 16: Fractured verdict in GHADC, voters reject sitting MDCs

Apr 17: GHADC EC formation: BJP likely to stick to NPP

Groups clash in Phulbari; NPP MLA’s car targeted

Apr 18: NPP all set to form EC in GHADC sans BJP

Apr 20: COVID 2.0 may hit state’s economy

Apr 21: Alarming rise in COVID cases: Is state prepared enough?

Apr 22: More COVID curbs in state as govt weighs lockdown

Apr 23: Justify entry-exit gates: HC to govt

Apr 24: State govt against interstate restriction despite COVID surge

Apr 25: Partial lockdown in city from today

Apr 27: Fight against COVID-19: Conrad admits to shortcomings

Power theft at Byrnihat: Govt hints at probe

Apr 29: Containment steps to kick in from May 1

MAY

May 1: Panic-buying in Shillong, Tura as containment curbs begin

Meghalaya needs Rs 90 cr for 30 lakh doses of vaccine: CM

May 2: 10-day curbs begin

May 3: EKH DC laments low vaccination turnout

Diversion of Council funds to PHE illegal: KHADC chief

May 5: Corruption in MeECL: James favours probe

May 6: Complete lockdown in EKH till May 10

May 8: City hospitals stare at shortage of beds, medical oxygen

May 10: Two prefab hospitals coming up in state

May 11: Irregularities in MeECL: Probe to focus on power theft, tariff

May 15: Total lockdown seen as only solution

May 17: Vax fear unfounded, asserts Health dept

May 19: Govt orders 11-day EKH lockdown as ‘last resort’

Govt suspends MeECL director for age forgery

May 21: Overwhelmed by cases, medics call for total lockdown

May 22: Pressure groups refuse to play ball on removing vax hesitancy

May 28: Token gesture: Rs 50,000 for each COVID death

May 29: Lockdown extended to June 7

JUNE

Jun 1: Five feared dead in EJH coal mine accident

Jun 3: Woman accuses MLA Thomas Sangma of sexual exploitation

Jun 4: Water in coal mine delays search for trapped miners

Jun 5: Families await bodies for a decent burial

Jun 7: MeECL reforms: Thorn in the flesh for MDA Govt

Jun 9: State govt may step in as MeECL loan guarantor

School education: Meghalaya worst performer in India

Jun 11: Govt seeks Navy’s help to rescue miners

Jun 12: Assam cops unearth foodgrain scam

Jun 13: Foodgrain scam: Cong, BJP demand probe

Jun 15: No PDS link to seized rice in Assam: CM

Jun 17: Navy retrieves body from flooded mine

Jun 19: Social Welfare Minister ready for probe into rice deal

Jun 21: HC takes up case on forced vax order

Jun 22: State govt targets 50,000 jabs per day

Jun 24: Row over vintage pines cut for Shillong-Dawki Road

Jun 26: Centre takes note of rice diversion in state

Jun 28: ‘No Delta+ virus in state’

Jun 29: Arunkumar Kembhavi ousted as CMD of MEECL

Govt announces Mairang as new district

JULY

Jul 1: Outrage over ‘murder’ of two Garos in Haryana

Felling of trees: HC forms panel to look into PIL

Jul 4: Hek ineligible for BJP presidentship: Mawrie

Jul 5: Change MDA leadership: Cong

Jul 6: CAG detects Rs 149-cr scam in Saubhagya Scheme

Jul 7: AG’s office says report interim; NPP calls it fake

Assam cow protection plan stirs Meghalaya

Jul 8: Pressure groups demand CBI probe into Saubhagya scam

Jul 10: CM no to CBI probe in Saubhagya scam

Jul 13: Rice scam: Advocate General to finalise name of probe head

Jul 15: IED blast at Khliehriat Police reserve

Jul 16: ‘Assam Cattle Bill will not impact supply in state’

Jul 18: Two held in Khliehriat IED blast case

Jul 20: Cabinet clears State Youth Policy 2021

Jul 21: Cap on COVID treatment cost in private hospitals

Jul 22: Involve all politics parties in border talks: Ampareen

Jul 24: Meghalaya, Assam to go beyond status quo on border dispute

Jul 25: Shah non-commital on ILP

Jul 27: Boundary row: Govt to set up three regional committees

Jul 28: Hek makes way for Shullai in MDA Cabinet

Jul 30: Health goes to Tynsong, Shullai given Labour

Jul 31: Vote BJP to power in 2023, get ILP in 5 mins: Sanbor

AUGUST

Aug 2: Bernard allegedly assaults GHADC EM, FIR lodged

Aug 3: Union min mouths ‘lies on M’laya coal trade!’

Aug 4: Benami coke factories thrive in Sutnga Elaka

Aug 6: Illegal coke factories in EJH to be shut down

Aug 7: Meghalaya, Assam agree to resolve differences in six areas

Aug 10: Former Allahabad HC judge RN Mishra to lead MeECL probe

Blast rocks Laitumkhrah, HNLC claims responsibility

Aug 14: Cops kill ex-HNLC gen secretary; family alleges murder

Aug 15: Uneasy calm in city as people mourn slain militant

Aug 17: Judicial probe ordered in Thangkhiew killing

Three cops suspended in weapons snatching

Aug 19: MHRC chairman to head judicial probe in Thangkhiew killing

Aug 20: Illegalities mark operation of coke factories in EJH

Aug 22: No talks with preconditions: HNLC

Aug 25: Julius Dorphang sentenced to 25 years in POCSO case

Aug 26: Thangkhiew killing: Demand for cops’ suspension

Aug 27: Vincent Pala appointed new MPCC president

Aug 30: Audit report on ‘graft’ in 2 ADCs by year-end

Aug 31: James says no to oil palm cultivation

SEPTEMBER

Sep 1: Show-cause issued to six leaders of Mawlai conglomerate

Sep 7: Unique knife rally message to CM

Sep 8: Three regional border panels formed

Sep 9: Smart meters: Another scam in MeECL!

No suspension of cops: CM on Cheristerfield killing

Sep 11: Mawphlang MLA Syntar Klas Sun passed away

Sep 14: MeECL defies central govt to procure Chinese smart meters

Sep 15: CM lists COVID spend of almost Rs 650 crore in two years

Sep 16: Congress MLAs state walkout after Speakers disallows

discussion on demand for suspension of top cops

Sep 19: James’s Power portfolio goes to Tyngsong

Sep 22: Mukul, Hek’s Kolkata visit fuels speculations

Mukul holds dialogue with AITC

Sep 25: Tynsong rejects Pala’s invite to return to Cong

Sep 26: Pala keen on dialogue with Mukul

Sep 28: CM denies surrender of Rs 5,000 crore funds

Sep 29: HLC submits report on Harijan Colony relocation to CM

Sep 30: MLAs, MDCs file complaint on extortion demands by HNLC

HLC report violates HC status quo order on Harijan Colony

OCTOBER

Oct 1: Six killed as MTC bus plunges into river

Oct 2: Cong legislators refuse to toe Mukul’s move

USD 40 million World Bank loan for state’s health sector

Oct 3: Mukul-Pala thaw after meeting

Oct 4: Rahul meets Mukul, Pala to end stalemate

Police wary of HNLC’s annual ‘tax’ drive from MLAs, MDCs

Oct 5: HNLC plants bomb outside NPP office

Realign 200m stretch of Shillong-Dawki road: High Court

Oct 6: CM sniffs politics in HNLC threat to NPP

Oct 8: Govt to take possession of Harijan Colony land

Oct 9: Harijans to contest govt move to evict them

Oct 10: Border residents protest joint survey

Oct 11: Power minister directs Satnam to stop smart meters project

Maintain status quo: National minorities panel to state govt

Oct 12: Will challenge status quo order on Harijan Colony: CM

Oct 14: HNLC warns people against voting for NPP

Oct 17: Petrol scores a ton in city

Oct 20: KHADC bans plastic bags in markets under its jurisdiction

Oct 21: Highway COVID centres are NPP-UDP ATMs: Pala

Oct 22: Govt to take possession of Harijan Colony land after paying Hima Mylliem

Oct 25: Will talk railways if ILP implemented: KSU to govt

Oct 26: New bill to enable all siblings to share parents’ property

Oct 27: Conrad charges Cong with divisive politics

Oct 28: NPP, Cong workers clash at Rajabala, 11 injured

Oct 29: Magisterial probe ordered into Rajabala violence

High Court prods Centre, state on healthcare lapses

Oct 30: Govt takes possession of Harijan Colony

Oct 31: Over 80 per cent turnout in bypolls to three Assembly seats

NOVEMBER

Nov 1: Congress sinking ship, jump out of it: Tynsong

Nov 2: Govt keen on talks; Harijans opt for fight

Nov 3: MDA allies sweep bypolls

Cong fails to retain Mawryngkneng and Rajabala

Nov 4: Govt to push for 100 per cent vax coverage by Christmas

Nov 6: VAT on fuel cut by Rs 5 per litre

CM eyes 100 per cent vaccination before Christmas

Nov 7: Is Mukul joining AITC after Dec?

Nov 8: Set your house in order: Mukul advises Conrad

Cong ready for pre-poll pact with any party: Ampareen

Nov 9: Age-old Khasi tradition of inheritance set to change

Nov 11: State gets its 12th district – Eastern West Khasi Hills

SMB office, employees to be shifted

Nov 13: Won’t return to Cong: Lapang

Pala, Mukul summoned to Delhi on Nov 18

Nov 15: Prashant Kishor’s team camping in state

Nov 16: One or two leaders may leave: MPCC president

Nov 17: Meghalaya, Assam to resolve dispute in six areas by Dec-end

Nov 18: CM sets Christmas target for resolution of border disputes

Nov 19: Mukul vows to bolster Congress

Nov 21: ‘Only tribal athletes should represent state’

Nov 23: SMB told to make room for Harijan Colony residents

Govt eyes 100% vaccination by Christmas

Nov 24: Regional committees complete inspection of border villages

Nov 25: 12 Cong MLAs led by Mukul join AITC

Nov 26: TMC apt as pan-India opposition: Mukul

Will fight back legally, politically: Congress

Nov 27: TMC was a natural choice for us: Mukul

Meghalaya fifth-poorest state in India: NITI Aayog report

Nov 30: Cong approaches Speaker, seeks disqualification

of former MLAs

Mamata names Pyngrope as AITC state chief

DECEMBER

Dec 1: 12 AITC MLAs liable for disqualification

Petitions filed against 10 out of 12 MLAS

Dec 2: AITC entry not good for state

Dec 3: Congress stares at GHADC wipeout

Residents’ Act may not be exercised: HC

Dec 4: Cong suffers another jolt, 400 MPYC members resign

Dec 7: Meghalaya govt to urge Centre to repeal AFSPA

Dec 8: Umling entry-exit gate cannot be stopped: CM

Dec 9: Ri-Bhoi, WKH panels submit report to govt

Dec 10: Congress wiped out in GHADC

Dec 12: NPP vows stronger fight for repeal of AFSPA

Dec 16: JJM: Kolkata firm supplies defective, sub-par GI pipes

Dec 17: Cong fumes after border meet snub

Dec 18: Cong to partner MDA in the interest of the people

Dec 21: Cong now a Khasi party, says UDP

Dec 22: No pressure on border residents: CM

Dec 23: CMs to take final call on border reports by Jan 15

Dec 24: Merger valid: Speaker trashes petitions against AITC MLAs

Dec 25: BJP outcast in Cong support to MDA

Dec 27: Relocation of Harijan Colony residents to take time: SMB

Dec 28: HSPDP determined to seal regional bond

Dec 31: Tough for AITC to pass poll test: NPP