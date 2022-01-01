2021: AN UNFORGETTABLE YEAR FOR MEGHALAYA
The year 2021 has come and gone. It was a forgettable year for the 34-lakh odd residents of this tiny Hill State. It arrived amidst apprehensions of the second Covid wave and social distancing protocols that prevented the usual New Year bashes. We stepped into 2021 without a clue as to how it would pan out for the State and its people. But it came and has now left us to await another year – 2022.
In most aspects this year was akin to 2020. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the country and Meghalaya too suffered the worst consequences. The year began with the state having already recorded a death toll of 140. On December 31, 2021 the toll stands at 1484. The state’s healthcare services were crippled as over a thousand cases were detected on a daily basis at the peak of the second wave. As we welcome the New Year, all is not well. Though the active tally stands at 67, the state is staring at an anticipated third wave of COVID-19 owing to the Omicron variant.
While COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown overshadowed everything else for the greater part of the first half of 2021, the second half of the year was marred by scams, multiple cases of corruption and political disequilibrium that Meghalaya is infamous for. The All India Trinamool Congress’ grand entry in Meghalaya, scalping 12 Congress MLAs was the highlight towards the end of 2021. Its ripple effects would continue to be felt in 2022 with uncertainty prevailing among the political parties in the state. The NPP’s success in the GHADC elections and the by-polls to three Assembly constituencies opened up the Pandora’s Box for the Congress which has now been relegated to only five MLAs and which is staring at a grim future.
2022 is the preparatory year for the Assembly elections in early 2023 so we can expect a major political upheavals as people jump ships and change uniforms; not so much in public interest as for self- interest. While there are flashlights of incremental governance measures that stand out, the negatives far outweigh the positives. Meghalaya’s government is a pot-pourri of tired ideas from leaders used to public posturing. Let’s hope the political churning results in better political sense.
This year is also Meghalaya’s 50th birthday with inaugurations galore listed out. The public are agog at who from the central government will inaugurate the long list of projects. Will it be the Prime Minister himself or the Home Minister yet again!
On this note we wish our readers and the people of Meghalaya a Happy and Prosperous New Year and present a chronological list of events that made headlines in 2021……
JANUARY
Jan 3: Vaccine dreams inch towards reality
Jan 4: BJP to take up ILP issue with Rijiju
Jan 5: Cloud over Natl Games 2022
Jan 6: ILP demand: CoMSO backs Delhi stir idea
Jan 7: CoMSO asks Centre to listen to people’s voice
Jan 8: January target for first coal auction in state
Jan 9: ILP takes BJP team to Delhi
Jan 10: Don’t dictate govt on ILP: Tynsong
Jan 11: Schools reopen in state today
Jan 12: 1100 frontliners to get first jab on Jan 16
Jan 13: Wait over, vaccine arrives in Meghalaya
Jan 14: Push for Pyngrope as state Congress chief
SC notice to govt in ST editor’s case
Jan 15: Rs 1345 crore central loan to bail out MeECL
Jan 17: State joins nationwide vaccination drive
Jan 18: Only 518 take first jab in state on Day 1
Jan 20: Meghalaya may not host Games in 2022
Jan 21: No solution to Meghalaya- Assam border row in sight
Jan 22: Govt committed to ILP: Conrad
Jan 23: 6 killed in coal pit mishap
Jan 24: Missives and photo op: HM’s visit in a nutshell
Jan 25: BJP demands Rymbui’s resignation over coal pit deaths
Jan 28: No ILP, no railway project in state: KSU
Jan 30: Govt expects to meet Shah soon on ILP issue
FEBRUARY
Feb 1: ILP buried, Delhi trip futile: Cong
Feb 2: Govt to acquire ownership of Harijan Colony land
Feb 3: Mawryngkneng MLA David Nongrum no more
Feb 4: BJP dares HM to act against illegal coal mining
Feb 5: ILP will harm Meghalaya: Guv
Differences will end if BJP leaves MDA: Dy CM
Feb 6: Vigorously pursuing ILP, MRSSA with Centre: CM
Rs 101 crore allocation for Tetelia-Byrnihat project
Feb 7: Implement MRSSA 2016, Opp Congress demands
Cops resort to blank fire as mob attacks outpost in NGH
Feb 9: Centre denies illegal coal mining in Meghalaya
Lokayukta issues notices to CS, others over illegalities
Feb 10: State furnished wrong info to Centre: Cong on coal mining
Feb 11: Amit Shah to visit city, discuss Residents Act
Feb 12: Govt gets loan to clear power purchase dues
Pyngrope frontrunner for MPCC chief’s post
Feb 13: Meghalaya adhering to SC, NGT directions: Centre
Feb 14: Not sure if state will get ILP: Congress
Feb 19: Residents of Harijan Colony sniff land deal
Feb 20: Lokayukta orders probe into misuse of GHADC funds
BJP legislators, leaders favour Mawrie’s ouster: Conrad
Feb 22: CM conveying rift within MDA coalition: Congress
Feb 24: Leave govt, NPP dares BJP again
Feb 25: Mining dept issues notice for auction of extracted coal
Feb 26: Masked men kill worker from Assam in SWKH, college shut
Feb 27: Coal auction process to help curb illegalities
Schools to fully reopen from March 1
Feb 28: WR Kharlukhi re-elected as NPP president
MARCH
Mar 1: Can’t go back on ILP demand: Kharlukhi
Mar 2: State govt, not ADCs can issue licence to migrant workers
Mar 3: KHADC permit must for migrant workers: CEM
Mar 4: Govt to issue labour licence to migrant workers
Mar 5: Thousands bid farewell to Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman
Mar 6: Meghalaya gets its first health policy
Oust Conrad and James, save power sector, says Mukul
Mar 7: Non- tribals have right to GHADC polls: Mukul
Mar 8: Clearing mess of past: CM to power dues
Mar 9: Conrad: Seriously pursuing ILP
CM bats for goods trains
Mar 10: Conrad: Power crisis due to MDA- NTPC deal in 2007
Maximum controversies: Cong MLA sums up 3 years of MDA
Mar 11: Rs 1570 crore deficit budget, no new taxes
Coal mining to resume; Centre removes major legal hurdle
Mar 12: Opp to move privilege motion against CM over power deal
Engineers expose MeECL illegalities
Mar 13: Congress serves notice on CM for misleading House
Mar 14: Western Bypass awaits Delhi nod: Tynsong
Mar 16: House rejects privilege motion against CM
Piped water for all by Dec 2022: Tongkhar
Mar 17: 12-member NGT panel to curb unscientific coal mining
Mar 18: Meghalaya Lokayukta for CBI probe into coal scam
Mar 19: James assures positive changes in MeECL
Will examine Lokayukta advice for CBI probe: CM
Mar 20: Education policy: State govt sets up core committee
Mar 21: MeECL employees seek CBI probe over alleged malpractices
Mar 23: UDP clamours for James’ ouster in letter to CM
Mar 25: UDP president hints at friction in MDA coalition
No sign of second wave in Meghalaya: Hek
Mar 26: UDP firm on James’ removal
Rampant supply of short expiry drugs to health centres
Mar 27: MeECL engineers serve ultimatum for minister’s removal
No detention of students in 2020: Govt
Mar 28: Govt ready to address smart meter worries
Mar 29: NPP sniffs politics in oust James’ demand
Assaulted youth dies in Golf Links incident
Mar 30: Govt forms SIT to probe Golf Links assault case
Surprise check reveals rampant power theft at Byrnihat
Mar 31: Raising people’s concerns: UDP on sack- James call
April
Apr 1: Golf Links incident: If law cannot give justice, we will: KSU
Apr 2: PowerGrid regulation being resolved: DY CM
Apr 4: Cong for CBI probe into Saubhagya ‘scam’
Apr 5: UDP to press CM on James’ ouster
Apr 7: MeECL CMD seeks probe into Byrnihat power theft
Apr 8: HSPDP, UDP differ on James’ ouster
Apr 9: Anti-Umngot dam voice grows louder
Apr 10: HC orders status quo in Harijan Colony cae
Apr 11: GHADC polls: Cong slams CM for ignoring COVID protocols
Apr 12: Sitting GHADC MDC roughed up in Chokpot
Apr 13: Group clash mars GHADC elections
Pala may enter race for MPCC president
Apr 14: COVID curbs imposed in state
Apr 15: No lockdown, class 12 exams on schedule
Apr 16: Fractured verdict in GHADC, voters reject sitting MDCs
Apr 17: GHADC EC formation: BJP likely to stick to NPP
Groups clash in Phulbari; NPP MLA’s car targeted
Apr 18: NPP all set to form EC in GHADC sans BJP
Apr 20: COVID 2.0 may hit state’s economy
Apr 21: Alarming rise in COVID cases: Is state prepared enough?
Apr 22: More COVID curbs in state as govt weighs lockdown
Apr 23: Justify entry-exit gates: HC to govt
Apr 24: State govt against interstate restriction despite COVID surge
Apr 25: Partial lockdown in city from today
Apr 27: Fight against COVID-19: Conrad admits to shortcomings
Power theft at Byrnihat: Govt hints at probe
Apr 29: Containment steps to kick in from May 1
MAY
May 1: Panic-buying in Shillong, Tura as containment curbs begin
Meghalaya needs Rs 90 cr for 30 lakh doses of vaccine: CM
May 2: 10-day curbs begin
May 3: EKH DC laments low vaccination turnout
Diversion of Council funds to PHE illegal: KHADC chief
May 5: Corruption in MeECL: James favours probe
May 6: Complete lockdown in EKH till May 10
May 8: City hospitals stare at shortage of beds, medical oxygen
May 10: Two prefab hospitals coming up in state
May 11: Irregularities in MeECL: Probe to focus on power theft, tariff
May 15: Total lockdown seen as only solution
May 17: Vax fear unfounded, asserts Health dept
May 19: Govt orders 11-day EKH lockdown as ‘last resort’
Govt suspends MeECL director for age forgery
May 21: Overwhelmed by cases, medics call for total lockdown
May 22: Pressure groups refuse to play ball on removing vax hesitancy
May 28: Token gesture: Rs 50,000 for each COVID death
May 29: Lockdown extended to June 7
JUNE
Jun 1: Five feared dead in EJH coal mine accident
Jun 3: Woman accuses MLA Thomas Sangma of sexual exploitation
Jun 4: Water in coal mine delays search for trapped miners
Jun 5: Families await bodies for a decent burial
Jun 7: MeECL reforms: Thorn in the flesh for MDA Govt
Jun 9: State govt may step in as MeECL loan guarantor
School education: Meghalaya worst performer in India
Jun 11: Govt seeks Navy’s help to rescue miners
Jun 12: Assam cops unearth foodgrain scam
Jun 13: Foodgrain scam: Cong, BJP demand probe
Jun 15: No PDS link to seized rice in Assam: CM
Jun 17: Navy retrieves body from flooded mine
Jun 19: Social Welfare Minister ready for probe into rice deal
Jun 21: HC takes up case on forced vax order
Jun 22: State govt targets 50,000 jabs per day
Jun 24: Row over vintage pines cut for Shillong-Dawki Road
Jun 26: Centre takes note of rice diversion in state
Jun 28: ‘No Delta+ virus in state’
Jun 29: Arunkumar Kembhavi ousted as CMD of MEECL
Govt announces Mairang as new district
JULY
Jul 1: Outrage over ‘murder’ of two Garos in Haryana
Felling of trees: HC forms panel to look into PIL
Jul 4: Hek ineligible for BJP presidentship: Mawrie
Jul 5: Change MDA leadership: Cong
Jul 6: CAG detects Rs 149-cr scam in Saubhagya Scheme
Jul 7: AG’s office says report interim; NPP calls it fake
Assam cow protection plan stirs Meghalaya
Jul 8: Pressure groups demand CBI probe into Saubhagya scam
Jul 10: CM no to CBI probe in Saubhagya scam
Jul 13: Rice scam: Advocate General to finalise name of probe head
Jul 15: IED blast at Khliehriat Police reserve
Jul 16: ‘Assam Cattle Bill will not impact supply in state’
Jul 18: Two held in Khliehriat IED blast case
Jul 20: Cabinet clears State Youth Policy 2021
Jul 21: Cap on COVID treatment cost in private hospitals
Jul 22: Involve all politics parties in border talks: Ampareen
Jul 24: Meghalaya, Assam to go beyond status quo on border dispute
Jul 25: Shah non-commital on ILP
Jul 27: Boundary row: Govt to set up three regional committees
Jul 28: Hek makes way for Shullai in MDA Cabinet
Jul 30: Health goes to Tynsong, Shullai given Labour
Jul 31: Vote BJP to power in 2023, get ILP in 5 mins: Sanbor
AUGUST
Aug 2: Bernard allegedly assaults GHADC EM, FIR lodged
Aug 3: Union min mouths ‘lies on M’laya coal trade!’
Aug 4: Benami coke factories thrive in Sutnga Elaka
Aug 6: Illegal coke factories in EJH to be shut down
Aug 7: Meghalaya, Assam agree to resolve differences in six areas
Aug 10: Former Allahabad HC judge RN Mishra to lead MeECL probe
Blast rocks Laitumkhrah, HNLC claims responsibility
Aug 14: Cops kill ex-HNLC gen secretary; family alleges murder
Aug 15: Uneasy calm in city as people mourn slain militant
Aug 17: Judicial probe ordered in Thangkhiew killing
Three cops suspended in weapons snatching
Aug 19: MHRC chairman to head judicial probe in Thangkhiew killing
Aug 20: Illegalities mark operation of coke factories in EJH
Aug 22: No talks with preconditions: HNLC
Aug 25: Julius Dorphang sentenced to 25 years in POCSO case
Aug 26: Thangkhiew killing: Demand for cops’ suspension
Aug 27: Vincent Pala appointed new MPCC president
Aug 30: Audit report on ‘graft’ in 2 ADCs by year-end
Aug 31: James says no to oil palm cultivation
SEPTEMBER
Sep 1: Show-cause issued to six leaders of Mawlai conglomerate
Sep 7: Unique knife rally message to CM
Sep 8: Three regional border panels formed
Sep 9: Smart meters: Another scam in MeECL!
No suspension of cops: CM on Cheristerfield killing
Sep 11: Mawphlang MLA Syntar Klas Sun passed away
Sep 14: MeECL defies central govt to procure Chinese smart meters
Sep 15: CM lists COVID spend of almost Rs 650 crore in two years
Sep 16: Congress MLAs state walkout after Speakers disallows
discussion on demand for suspension of top cops
Sep 19: James’s Power portfolio goes to Tyngsong
Sep 22: Mukul, Hek’s Kolkata visit fuels speculations
Mukul holds dialogue with AITC
Sep 25: Tynsong rejects Pala’s invite to return to Cong
Sep 26: Pala keen on dialogue with Mukul
Sep 28: CM denies surrender of Rs 5,000 crore funds
Sep 29: HLC submits report on Harijan Colony relocation to CM
Sep 30: MLAs, MDCs file complaint on extortion demands by HNLC
HLC report violates HC status quo order on Harijan Colony
OCTOBER
Oct 1: Six killed as MTC bus plunges into river
Oct 2: Cong legislators refuse to toe Mukul’s move
USD 40 million World Bank loan for state’s health sector
Oct 3: Mukul-Pala thaw after meeting
Oct 4: Rahul meets Mukul, Pala to end stalemate
Police wary of HNLC’s annual ‘tax’ drive from MLAs, MDCs
Oct 5: HNLC plants bomb outside NPP office
Realign 200m stretch of Shillong-Dawki road: High Court
Oct 6: CM sniffs politics in HNLC threat to NPP
Oct 8: Govt to take possession of Harijan Colony land
Oct 9: Harijans to contest govt move to evict them
Oct 10: Border residents protest joint survey
Oct 11: Power minister directs Satnam to stop smart meters project
Maintain status quo: National minorities panel to state govt
Oct 12: Will challenge status quo order on Harijan Colony: CM
Oct 14: HNLC warns people against voting for NPP
Oct 17: Petrol scores a ton in city
Oct 20: KHADC bans plastic bags in markets under its jurisdiction
Oct 21: Highway COVID centres are NPP-UDP ATMs: Pala
Oct 22: Govt to take possession of Harijan Colony land after paying Hima Mylliem
Oct 25: Will talk railways if ILP implemented: KSU to govt
Oct 26: New bill to enable all siblings to share parents’ property
Oct 27: Conrad charges Cong with divisive politics
Oct 28: NPP, Cong workers clash at Rajabala, 11 injured
Oct 29: Magisterial probe ordered into Rajabala violence
High Court prods Centre, state on healthcare lapses
Oct 30: Govt takes possession of Harijan Colony
Oct 31: Over 80 per cent turnout in bypolls to three Assembly seats
NOVEMBER
Nov 1: Congress sinking ship, jump out of it: Tynsong
Nov 2: Govt keen on talks; Harijans opt for fight
Nov 3: MDA allies sweep bypolls
Cong fails to retain Mawryngkneng and Rajabala
Nov 4: Govt to push for 100 per cent vax coverage by Christmas
Nov 6: VAT on fuel cut by Rs 5 per litre
CM eyes 100 per cent vaccination before Christmas
Nov 7: Is Mukul joining AITC after Dec?
Nov 8: Set your house in order: Mukul advises Conrad
Cong ready for pre-poll pact with any party: Ampareen
Nov 9: Age-old Khasi tradition of inheritance set to change
Nov 11: State gets its 12th district – Eastern West Khasi Hills
SMB office, employees to be shifted
Nov 13: Won’t return to Cong: Lapang
Pala, Mukul summoned to Delhi on Nov 18
Nov 15: Prashant Kishor’s team camping in state
Nov 16: One or two leaders may leave: MPCC president
Nov 17: Meghalaya, Assam to resolve dispute in six areas by Dec-end
Nov 18: CM sets Christmas target for resolution of border disputes
Nov 19: Mukul vows to bolster Congress
Nov 21: ‘Only tribal athletes should represent state’
Nov 23: SMB told to make room for Harijan Colony residents
Govt eyes 100% vaccination by Christmas
Nov 24: Regional committees complete inspection of border villages
Nov 25: 12 Cong MLAs led by Mukul join AITC
Nov 26: TMC apt as pan-India opposition: Mukul
Will fight back legally, politically: Congress
Nov 27: TMC was a natural choice for us: Mukul
Meghalaya fifth-poorest state in India: NITI Aayog report
Nov 30: Cong approaches Speaker, seeks disqualification
of former MLAs
Mamata names Pyngrope as AITC state chief
DECEMBER
Dec 1: 12 AITC MLAs liable for disqualification
Petitions filed against 10 out of 12 MLAS
Dec 2: AITC entry not good for state
Dec 3: Congress stares at GHADC wipeout
Residents’ Act may not be exercised: HC
Dec 4: Cong suffers another jolt, 400 MPYC members resign
Dec 7: Meghalaya govt to urge Centre to repeal AFSPA
Dec 8: Umling entry-exit gate cannot be stopped: CM
Dec 9: Ri-Bhoi, WKH panels submit report to govt
Dec 10: Congress wiped out in GHADC
Dec 12: NPP vows stronger fight for repeal of AFSPA
Dec 16: JJM: Kolkata firm supplies defective, sub-par GI pipes
Dec 17: Cong fumes after border meet snub
Dec 18: Cong to partner MDA in the interest of the people
Dec 21: Cong now a Khasi party, says UDP
Dec 22: No pressure on border residents: CM
Dec 23: CMs to take final call on border reports by Jan 15
Dec 24: Merger valid: Speaker trashes petitions against AITC MLAs
Dec 25: BJP outcast in Cong support to MDA
Dec 27: Relocation of Harijan Colony residents to take time: SMB
Dec 28: HSPDP determined to seal regional bond
Dec 31: Tough for AITC to pass poll test: NPP
Comments are closed.