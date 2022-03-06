Laitkor crowned 2nd Div champs

By By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 5: Laitkor were crowned champions of the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division football league after a 2-0 victory against Mylliem, here on Saturday.
Euvasius Mawthoh broke the deadlock early in the 13th minute following a judgement error by Mylliem’s goalkeeper.
Sondy Felix Kharkongor then hammered the final nail in the coffin with a 76th minute goal to complete his campaign with seven goals, winning the golden boot.
Laitkor remained unbeaten in the league. They won three of their five Group B fixtures besides two draws and their semi-final and final wins.
The final was attended by SSA president, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem.

