1st Div Cricket: Sporting CC snatch 1-wicket win

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 5: Sporting CC snatched a narrow 1-wicket win against Nongkseh United in their Shillong Cricket Association First Division match, here on Saturday. Nongkseh United won the toss and elected to bat first before being bowled out for 140 in 34.2 overs. Rohit Kumar Yadav top-scored with 41 runs while Riboklang Hynniewta added 27. Sonu took 3/29 while Player-of-the-Match Manish Sharma claimed 3/31. In reply, Sporting managed to get to 141 in 33.3 overs losing nine wickets. Ajay Kumar Yadav scored 32 while Manish made 29 runs off 46balls. Rohit was economical, taking 2/6 from his quota of 7 overs.