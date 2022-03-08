‘Govt created beef crisis to fulfil BJP’s hidden agenda’

SHILLONG, March 7: Opposition Chief Whip, George Lyngdoh on Monday alleged that the crisis of beef in the state has been created purposefully to fulfil the BJP’s hidden political agenda.

Speaking in the Assembly, the All India Trinamool Congress MLA said the Centre and the state government have been successful in ensuring that Meghalaya does not have access to beef.

The inaction of the state government proves beyond doubt that it is ensuring the BJP succeeds in its plans, Lyngdoh said. He said the state government is making sure cattle do not reach Meghalaya and those which come get smuggled. “Whatever cattle reach the market, the prices are so high that people cannot buy,” he said.

Lyngdoh said the state government has been able to keep beef away from the platter without even bringing in a law.

Participating in the discussion, Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang said the government should come up with a cattle-rearing mission similar to piggery mission.

Informing the House of a survey they conducted, he said most of the local beef sellers had told them that cows are not being brought to the state. He said the cost of a cow has gone up from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Stating that the price of beef is Rs 600 per kg, he said beef is now a rich man’s meat.

Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie expressed concern over the smuggling of raw meat from Assam to Shillong. He said since its source is not known, it is causing concern.

In his reply, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, Sanbor Shullai said the government is procuring 5,000 Ongole bull semen straws to expand the exercise of artificial insemination.

Shullai assured the House that with the introduction of Ongole bulls and other exotic breed bulls, Meghalaya will become self-sufficient in meat production in a short span of time.

The cattle population in the state is 9.5 lakh according to the 2019 livestock census. The government is hoping that it will rise to at least 15 lakh soon.

The Minister also informed the House that since the enactment of the new Cattle Prevention Act by the Assam government last year, the department has issued 280 transit permits to genuine local traders, dairy cooperative societies and others.

He asserted that the department is setting up check posts at various entry and exit points to prevent unauthorised transportation and detect smuggling.