2,505 health workers vax hesitant in state

SHILLONG, March 7: As many as 2,505 health care workers (HCWs) of the state have not yet taken the COVID vaccines due to hesitancy.

Health Minister, James PK Sangma told the Assembly on the second day of Budget session on Monday that the targeted HCWs in government hospitals are 28,708.

“The total number of unvaccinated HCWs in government hospitals is 2,456. It is 49 in private hospitals,” Sangma said.

He said the government is making efforts to conduct counseling and create awareness programmes.

He said the reasons behind vaccine hesitancy include fear about side effects, complications in future pregnancy, rumours about vaccination circulated through social media etc.

All India Trinamool Congress MLA, Himalaya M Shangpliang had raised the issue earlier in the day.

He said a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Shillong found that many HCWs, including doctors and nurses, are yet to be vaccinated. He said the IIPH had conducted the survey in four government and private hospitals.

Sharing its figures, he said 93 doctors, 462 nurses and 434 non-medical staff working in government hospitals refused to get jabbed. In contrast, 43 doctors, 144 nurses and 147 non-medical staff of private hospitals are yet to be vaccinated, he said.

“I would like to know why there is so much hesitancy among the HCWs working in the government hospitals. I understand that vaccination is very important against this dreaded disease. Even the government has spent a lot of money in creating awareness and publicity,” Shangpliang said.

He said at a time when the government is forcing people to go for vaccination, there is vaccine hesitancy among a section of doctors and nurses.

“What kind of a picture are we showing to the people when a doctor is hesitant? I am not here to propagate against vaccination. I am just trying to draw a picture giving a contrast,” the MLA said.

NCP MLA, Saleng A Sangma said when doctors and nurses are expected to convince people to get vaccinated, they themselves are not taking the vaccines.

“I think these HCWs, who require counseling, should be asked to go on leave since they will not be in a position to give advice to people until their state of mind improves,” Sangma said.