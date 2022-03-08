International Women’s Day celebrated in Garo Hills

Tura, Mar 8: International Women’s Day under the theme, ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’ was on Tuesday celebrated by various government departments in different districts of Garo Hills.

In Tura, the celebration was organized by the Mothers Union in collaboration with District Social Welfare Office, District Legal Services Authority Tura and A’chik Heritage Pursuits, at Eco-Park Ganol, near Tura where Vice-Chairperson, Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), Semalota Ch Sangma was the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma congratulated the Women Achievers felicitated during the function while expressing hope that they continue their good work in their future career. While mentioning about the various contributions of women in different sectors, she said that the amount of household work a woman performs everyday of her life seldom gets acknowledged in the society.

Moreover, she urged the womenfolk of the region to take equal responsibilities with men so that they can build a better and stronger family and thereby improve the status of women in the society. She also urged every woman to know their rights and avail the facilities provided by the government for the greater benefit of the people in the region.

In her introductory speech, President Mother’s Union, Tura Balsa B Sangma briefed the history of the origin and background of International Women’s Day celebration. Stating the qualities and values of woman while referring to the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”, she quoted from the Bible verse which says that “Man and woman are created equally in the image of God” and thereby elaborated on the theme of Women’s Day.

During the function, Phoebe Watre Ingty was felicitated as Women Achievers for being a successful entrepreneur and also for carrying on the legacy of her mother, the Dobaki Pre-school and Creche since 2005. Meanwhile, Promilla M Sangma from Marapara Dalu who is progressive farmer and entrepreneur and practices integrated farming including agri-horti-paddy and fishery farms was also felicitated as Women Achiever for her hard work and dedication.

A Free Health Check up was also provided during the programme by the District Medical and Health Office, Tura where many mothers were benefitted.

In Baghmara of South Garo Hills, the occasion was celebrated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Baghmara at the Pioneer’s Secondary School.

During the programme, DLSA Secretary Daniel S Marbaniang while informing the gathering on the importance of women folk in the society said that women should learn to be independent in handling everything in their lives be it Social, economic or culture. They should be able to take care of themselves and also the society, Marbaniang said, while adding the contribution of womanhood to the society is priceless.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer South Garo Hills, Naomi M Sangma while giving the power point presentation on gender equality said that from time to time women are considered a weaker section of the society but the fact is they are strong and capable of doing everything that comes their way. Sangma observed that knowing gender equality can also reduce human trafficking which will lead to peace and harmony in the society.

Women Police Sub Inspector, Namchiba M Sangma spoke on Women’s Police role in today’s society. She urged women to come out of their cocoon lifestyle to fight for their rights.

The occasion was also celebrated at Rangsakona Community Hall in South West Garo Hills in which Additional Deputy Commissioner A V D Shira was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Shira shared her past professional experiences as the Additional District Magistrate, Judiciary, wherein she encountered cases of gender inequality and atrocities against women within the society.

Later, women of all age groups who were present during the celebration were felicitated by Shira.

The programme was also attended by Extra Assistant Commissioners of South West Garo Hills, A Ch. Momin and V A Sangma, resource persons T G Momin, SI, Women Police Cell, Ampati, T D Ch. Marak, Legal cum Probation Officer, DCPU, Ampati and Dr. N M Sangma, Medical & Health Officer, Ampati.