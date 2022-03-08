Indian Embassy asks stranded nationals to leave Kiev using corridor

The advisory issued by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday said that considering the security situation and that the next ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ is uncertain, therefore, they should move out of the city immediately.

“The Humanitarian Corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 10.00 hrs on March 8, 2022. All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety,” the advisory read.

Considering the security situation, opening of next humanitarian corridor is uncertain, the advisory further said.

The government of Ukraine has announced the ceasefire to provide a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the stranded foreign nationals to return to their countries.

On March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and requested them to provide safe passage to evacuate remaining Indian nationals stuck in the war torn country of Ukraine.

While, Modi thanked Zelensky for extending support of his government in evacuation of Indians, he also urged Putin to provide humanitarian corridor for the Indians stuck in Sumy and Odessa.

Meanwhile, officials in the government agency said that the plan for evacuating Indian students in the Sumy area is ready and the process of evacuation will start very soon.