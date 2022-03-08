Riatsamthiah thrash Sunrise by 107 runs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 7: Riatsamthiah CC registered a convincing 117-run victory against Sunrise XI in their Shillong Cricket Association First Division match, here on Monday.

Riatsamthiah won the toss and batted first, amassing 224/6 from 35 overs. Ganeshstar Syiem scored 62 off 74 balls while Gavineal Marpna added 32 off 36 balls. Bikash Mahato took 2/30.

In reply, Sunrise XI were bowled out for 107 in 20.4 overs. Bishnu Mahatoh was the top-scorer with 30 that came off 20 balls while Bikash scored 23 off 20 deliveries.

Player-of-the-Match Bikash Singha was the wrecker-in-chief returning excellent figures of 6/19 from his 7 overs while Praveen Kataria took 2/17 to help Riatsamthiah win by 117 runs.